Ryan Preece discusses the aftermath of his scary wreck at Daytona last year

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece recently recalled his death-defying crash at Daytona last year. The 33-year-old Connecticut native survived a knock from fellow racer Erik Jones, which tossed the former's #41 Mustang into the air before it flipped at least 10 times.

Preece was rushed to the Halifax Health Medical Center following the wreck and was discharged a day later.

Renowned journalist Bob Pockrass interviewed the Ford pilot, asking what he remembers about the traumatic experience.

"I don't know if you'd say it's traumatic or not," Preece said. "I do wonder if somebody like Ricky Rudd or what not...when he looks back to his wreck (1984); if he kinda looks at it the same way that I do. That's interesting to me; I kinda look at it from a different perspective of how this person feels about it."

Preece feels that the more time passes, the more the actual severity of these wrecks set in.

"As far as how I feel about the wreck, I'm very blessed and happy that I was able to survive and not put my wife and my child in a tough situation. Those are some thoughts that you think about now versus selfishly before...when you'd wreck...you'd just get out of the car and move on," he smiled.

Ryan Preece currently sits 26th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 367 points to his name. He has amassed one top-5 and a pair of top-10s this season. Preece will be competing next week (August 24) at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ryan Preece on what made him purchase a motorhome

When Ryan Preece came face-to-face with the spine-chilling crash, his wife Heather was at home with their two-week-old daughter, Rebecca Marie. The couple welcomed Rebecca into the world on August 7, 2023.

Things could have been a lot worse for Preece at Daytona, and his family would not have been by his side. This is what convinced the 33-year-old to get a motorhome so that his family could travel with him to Superspeedways like Daytona International and Talladega.

"Before, I didn't have a motorhome," Preece said in the same conversation with Pockrass. "But after that wreck, because my wife was home (with a) 2-week-old baby, that was when I ended up pulling the trigger and buying a motorhome from Campers Inn."

"Now I drive it (the motorhome) to Daytona, I drive it to Talladega. Little bit of a drive but it's worth having my family there," he added.

Ryan Preece is on his second full year driving for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series. He had earlier competed in NASCAR's national series for bigshot NASCAR teams like JTG Daugherty Racing in the Truck Series and Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. Preece also runs in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour from time to time and boasts 25 wins in the same.

