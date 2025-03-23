Ryan Preece drops a blunt remark on his and Tony Stewart’s former ally’s historic NASCAR feat

Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece expressed his feelings on his former teammate Josh Berry's Las Vegas win. Ahead of the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Preece praised Berry and showcased his faith in him.

Berry debuted in the NASCAR Xfinity Series almost a decade ago in 2014 with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports. After competing in the series for multiple years, he ran his first Cup Series race in 2021. He competed part-time in the series until Stewart Haas Racing offered him a full-time seat last year.

Later, Tony Stewart's team ceased its operations after wrapping up the 2024 season and left all the drivers with no teams. Ryan Preece joined Front Row Motorsports while his former teammate Josh Berry joined NASCAR's longest-running team, Wood Brothers Racing. Following the major change, Berry landed his maiden Cup Series win.

The Cup Series driver was successful on his 53rd attempt at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16, 2025. He had an intense battle with Trackhose Racing driver Daniel Suarez and crossed the finish line 1.35 seconds ahead of the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver.

Reflecting on his former teammate's success Ryan Preece told NASCAR:

“I expected him to win. I think for people that aren’t looking at it as close as we all do, maybe they didn’t, but I know Josh is capable.” (via NASCAR)

The Trackhouse Racing driver finished the 270-lap race in second place, followed by the RFK #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver in third place.

“There’s really nothing to this”: RFK driver Ryan Preece on replicating his career-best finish at Las Vegas

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Preece made a bold statement after securing his career-best finish at the Pennzoil 400. Preece followed his team's motto of living and dying by fire for the race and landed a P3 finish.

The #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver showcased some sparks in the 2025 season but lacked a top-ten finish. The Las Vegas P3 finish became Preece's second career-best finish. His first-best finish came at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019.

After two underwhelming seasons with Tony Stewart's team, Ryan Preece had a clear mindset while stepping into the 2025 season with Brad Keselowski's team and stated:

"Going into the season, the motto is live by the fire, die by the fire, and take chances; be aggressive, be on the offense, and just put us in position." (via NBC Sports)

Preece also showcased his gratitude to Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher:

"He's (Keselowski) has been a great teammate, a great person to help mentor me. I really enjoy racing with Chris (Buescher), and I feel like when we're around each other, we help each other... Hopefully, we're going to keep elevating the program" (via Frontstretch [2:15 onwards]).

All three RFK drivers, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, and Chris Buescher, finished inside the top 15 drivers on the grid. Preece was third, Keselowski finished the race in 11th place, and Buescher was 13th.

