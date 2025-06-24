Ryan Preece embraces 'trust the process' mentality and open-minded approach in playoff bid for RFK Racing

RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece has set his sights on NASCAR Cup Series playoff qualification as the competition gets stiffer. The Connecticut-based driver is currently ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, having scored 383 points so far.

Preece, who drives the No. 60 car, is enjoying a career best season. He has seven top-ten finishes in the first 17 races of the year, showcasing glimpses of the potential that prompted RFK Racing to sign him in the off-season.

The driver expressed the various factors that are at play, leading to his strong form this season.

"I went in with an open mind of 'I'm gonna work on me, I'm gonna trust the process and I'm gonna continue to push myself.' And that comes with doing more listening than I do talking, having a different perspective going into the weekends, and really just having a big, open mind when it comes to a lot of things. I'm trying to definitely get back to the Ryan Preece that just drove race cars instead of just ones that I set up," Ryan Preece said via CBS Sports.

Preece's Cup Series career started with JTG Daugherty Racing in 2019. He joined Stewart-Haas Racing team as a full-time driver in 2023, and moved to RFK Racing when his former team shut down its operations at the end of 2024. The driver now has the advantage of having veteran driver Brad Keselowski's mentorship as he chases a playoffs spot.

Ryan Preece prepares for fierce battle with strong rival in NASCAR In-Season tournament

Ryan Preece faces a strong challenge as the new NASCAR In-Season tournament gets underway at Atlanta. The new tournament is a 32-driver single-elimination format in which drivers are divided into 16 groups based on seeding done in the last three races.

Preece finds himself competing against the championship leader, William Byron, during the first round of the tournament at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The winner advances ahead in the competition by finishing higher than the driver they paired up with in the seeding.

Preece expressed his thought process for the competition with William Byron in a humorous way.

"I think I got the short straw. It’s going to be a battle,” Ryan Preece said via Kelly Crandall.

Preece also has his playoffs qualification on line during the remaining races of the season. He is involved in close competition with his teammate, Chris Buescher, for a place in the playoffs. The driver hopes for a strong result at Atlanta, and will look to secure a win to seal his playoffs spot and move ahead in the In-Season tournament.

