Ryan Preece makes a 4-word statement on his new venture with RFK Racing for 2025 NASCAR season

Ryan Preece didn't mince words when asked about the progress he's made in his first season with RFK Racing. The driver of the #60 Ford believes his team is "building" and "growing" as the 2025 campaign is now six races in the books.

Preece's comments made on Saturday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway were brought to light by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The radio network took to X and penned a message that read:

"🗣️ 'We’re building, we’re growing.' @RyanPreece_ is bullish on the progress his No. 60 @RFKracing team has shown in 2025."

After six races, Preece has a stage win at CoTA and a top-five finish at Las Vegas and currently sits 16th in the points standings. The Berlin, Connecticut native is the second-highest RFK Racing car in the standings as Chris Buescher sits ninth while co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski is tottering in 30th place. RFK Racing has two top fives this season, with Preece's third at Las Vegas and Buescher's fifth-place run at Phoenix.

This season is Preece's first behind the wheel of the #60 machine. RFK Racing, co-owned by Keselowski and longtime owner Jack Roush, brought Preece onto the team ahead of this season as they expanded to a three-car organization. The team had previously been a two-car stable since 2022.

Prior to this season, Preece spent the last two seasons behind the wheel of the #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Across the two years, the former Whelen Modified champion posted seven top 10s and two top fives, with a best finish of 23rd in the points standings in 2023. SHR ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season, allowing Preece to join RFK Racing for this season.

Prior to the Cup Series, Preece won two races in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. His first victory came in 2017 in Iowa, while the other triumph was in 2018 at Bristol. Preece also won two races in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing, winning at Nashville in 2021 and 2022.

Ryan Preece plans to "keep it rolling" after strong run at Homestead

Ryan Preece's solid start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continued last Sunday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the #60 RFK Racing Ford wheeled his way to a ninth-place finish for his second top 10 of the season.

Preece took to Instagram to reflect on his race at the Florida 1.5-mile track and made his intentions known that he wants to keep the consistency going. He wrote:

"P9 with the Torpedo @buildsubmarines Let’s keep it rolling!"

The Cup Series returns to Martinsville Speedway this weekend, a track Preece has run solid at in years prior. He won the first stage of the 2023 race and has four straight top-20 finishes at the 0.5-mile track.

