Ryan Preece responds after receiving penalty at the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro

Ryan Preece was frustrated over his ‘choose V violation’ at the NASCAR All-Star Open. He was sent to the back of the field, compromising his run for a chance to advance to the main event, where a $1 million prize awaits.

A ‘choose cone’ is a marking on the track where drivers can choose whether to run top or bottom on a restart. Preece, driver of the #60 RFK Racing Ford, claimed he didn't see the marking, resulting in a penalty, which he accepted after calling it a mistake.

NASCAR Insider Dustin Long caught the 34-year-old driver's heated radio message over the penalty at North Wilkesboro Speedway and posted it on X (formerly Twitter).

“(Ryan) Preece on team radio: ‘How can we do that. You can't even see the (#&(@&* thing. ... That's @(*(*(! ... How can you call it if you can't even see it?’” Long wrote.

After the 100-lap last chance qualifier, Ryan Preece, on X, posted a picture of the ‘choose cone’ next to the start/finish line. Based on the photo, the marking seemed covered by burned tire rubber, though the two supplementary triangular signs could be seen on the fence.

As a result, Preece came short of the two transfer spots in 11th place. The top two finishers were Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek, who will start in the NASCAR All-Star Race in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Noah Gragson, meanwhile, won the fan vote contest to complete the 23-car field of the main event.

FS1 will commence the All-Star Race broadcast on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. RFK Racing teammate Brad Keselowski will start in pole position ahead of Christopher Bell. Preece's other teammate, Chris Buescher, will also participate and start in 10th.

“Just frustrated with the outcome”: Ryan Preece on ‘choose V violation’ at North Wilkesboro

In a post-race interview, Ryan Preece shared his thoughts on his ‘choose V violation’ at the NASCAR All-Star Open. He was frustrated with the penalty after pointing out the orange marking wasn't visible.

Preece, who previously drove for the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, said (via Matt Weaver on X):

“It's a cone that's nonexistent. So if you're going to... I don't know. Can't even see it right now so, a rule is a rule. I understand that. But at the end of the day, I made a mistake, just frustrated with the outcome... or the decision.” [0:03]

The Connecticut native later proposed an idea regarding the ‘choose V rule,' saying:

“Put a cone out there. If we're going to have a cone rule, put a cone.” [1:10]

With Ryan Preece finishing 11th at the NASCAR All-Star Open, his day at North Wilkesboro Speedway is done. He will be back in action next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the schedule.

As of this writing, the first-year RFK Racing driver has amassed one top-5 and four top-10 finishes. His best result came at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing third behind race winner Josh Berry and Daniel Suarez.

Zarec Sanchez



