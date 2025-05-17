Ryan Preece reveals he questioned his NASCAR future after SHR’s shocking announcement

Ryan Preece touched upon Stewart-Haas Racing's shocking exit from NASCAR and added that he questioned his future in the sport after Tony Stewart decided to withdraw his team. In a recent interview with Frontstretch, the RFK Racing driver recalled how he felt before finding Brad Keselowski's co-owned team as his home.

Preece raced for Stewart and Gene Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series last year. However, Stewart decided to withdraw his team by the end of 2024, and that put four drivers (SHR had four charters), including Preece's future in NASCAR, into jeopardy.

However, Haas decided to continue the team with one charter, but it was meant for Cole Custer (in the Haas Factory Team). As a result, all four drivers, Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, and Noah Gragson, had to go.

"When SHR was shutting down, I was trying to figure out if I'm going to continue at this, trying to race in the Cup series and you know contend for wins and do all that," Preece told Frontstretch. "You know obviously thankful for Brad and Jack and the Fenway Group at RFK for having me in this 60 car, and you know representing partners like Kroger and Mohawk and Solomon's Plumbing, and you know the list goes on and on."

He added how he joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and got to race alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, saying (1:35-2:15):

"It's uh it's just good to be a part of, you know not only that but then you know when you're teammates with Brad and Chris. They're just they're great teammates, you always try to help each other when you're on the racetrack, and there's a lot of great insight."

While Ryan Preece found RFK as his next Cup Series home, Noah Gragson moved to Front Row Motorsports. Chase Briscoe went to Joe Gibbs Racing to replace Martin Truex Jr., and Wood Brothers Racing signed Josh Berry as a replacement for Harrison Burton.

Ryan Preece makes his feelings known about racing in the All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece (60) drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Ryan Preece shared his thoughts about racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in the All-Star Open and Race. The RFK Racing driver will participate in the Open race first to qualify for the main race later in the day.

"I like it, I don't know if it's a points race or not. It itdoesn't matter to me if it's the All-Star or points race. I think it's great that we come here you know. So when you drive around the campsite, the excitement that you see man is just, it just fits. It fits NASCAR, it screams NASCAR so I don't know," he told Frontstretch.

Preece's teammate, Brad Keselowski, will start the race from pole position. Joey Logano of Team Penske is the defending All-Star Race champion. The All-Star Open is scheduled on Sunday, May 18, at 5:30 PM ET, while the All-Star Race will start at 8:00 PM ET.

