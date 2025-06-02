Ryan Preece's Cup Series performance draws Chris Buescher comparison from RFK Racing co-owner 

As the owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski has no regrets about hiring Ryan Preece to drive the No. 60 car full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. Although Preece is still vying for his maiden win with the North Carolina-based outfit, Keselowski thinks that the Berlin, Connecticut native will break through soon enough.

During a media session at Nashville Superspeedway, Keselowski recalled how Chris Buescher’s winning momentum had turned cold following his maiden victory at Bristol back in 2022, his first year with RFK Racing. The driver had to wait for over 10 months before he could log his second win with the organization at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023.

Keselowski thinks that even Ryan Preece will catch his break like Buescher did in the past. He said,

“It reminds me a lot of the Chris Buescher story, where people looked at it and said, "What do you see here?" and "I don't know if this is a good move."... I just felt really strong about it. I like his work ethic, I like his talent, just feel like he wasn't in the right situation, that same way I felt about Chris.”

The following week at Michigan, Buescher delivered yet another win, becoming a back-to-back winner for the first time in his career. Later that month, Buescher won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

“Three or four years ago, I felt like we were having the same conversation about Chris Buescher, and now Chris is clearly the guy for the 17 car, done all the right things, and producing results and I feel like we're gonna be seeing the same thing in the next few years with Ryan,” he added.

Ryan Preece sits 14th in the championship standings today, with 280 points to his name. With the Cracker Barrel 400 underway at Nashville Superspeedway, the Mustang maestro owns one top-five and five top-10s besides 49 laps led.

Ryan Preece reflects on having Brad Keselowski as his boss

After spending two full seasons with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, it seems like Ryan Preece is finally where he wants to be. To top it off, Brad Keselowski has been an amazing boss, the driver said during an interview ahead of Sunday’s race at Nashville.

“I sat down with Brad a couple of weeks ago, and just, he’s been somebody that’s been really good to talk to about maybe some challenges that I have,” Preece explained (quoted by Yardbarker). “ Or, maybe some of the prep work, or how he goes about things. So, that’s been, that’s been really good to be a part of and have that.”

“I feel like we’re one thing away from clicking where we can start winning races, start leading laps, start showing what we’re capable of,” he added.

Ryan Preece thinks that he is almost there. The 34-year-old driver is now thirsty for a win that will automatically lock him in the playoffs.

