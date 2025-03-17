Ryan Preece sends a crystal clear message after matching his best NASCAR result in almost 6 years

Roush Fenway Racing driver, Ryan Preece, made history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, achieving his career-best Cup Series finish at the race on a 1.5-mile track. During a post-race interview, he shared a message for his upcoming races.

Preece began his stock car racing career in the Xfinity Series over a decade ago in 2013 with Tommy Baldwin Racing. Two years later, in 2015, he made his Cup Series debut with Premium Motorsports. However, after a four-year hiatus, he secured a full-time seat with JTG Daugherty Racing.

Ryan Preece also competed in one season for Stewart-Haas Racing before joining RFK Racing for the 2025 season. The 34-year-old showcased flashes of his impressive skills, landing a third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a post-race interview with Frontstretch, the RFK driver showed his gratitude to the team and sent a crystal-clear message for his upcoming races.

"If I finished 15th like last week taking a chance or or staying out um like we did this week to get track position so just proud of uh proud of the team you know people talk about effort all day long and every single person in this garage it doesn't matter if they finish 20th today or or or one they all work really hard but I'm just grateful uh you know I got a team that's fighting," he said [00:55].

Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry secured his first Cup Series win at the Nevada-based track. Followed by Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez in the runner-up position and Preece in third. Additionally, the RFK driver ranks 18th in points with 102 points, including one stage win, one top-five, and one top-10 finish in five starts.

“It reminded me of the Snowball Derby”: Ryan Preece shared his thoughts on the "option" tire strategy at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece reflected on his experience with the option tires during the Shriner Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 9. He took advantage of the tires and ran impressive laps.

The Stock Car Association introduced the soft tires for the second time in the sport. Compared to regular tires, the option tires provide extra grip and speed for the cars but wear out quickly. This led to a strategic battle at the Avondale, Arizona-based track.

Ryan Preece recalled his early racing days and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch 90:

"You know, for a lot of guys that have been racing at the national level for a while now, it's really different. But, you know, for me, it reminded me of when we went to the snowball derby or, you know, if you're racing out of short track with only allotted so many tires and you got to, you know, pick and choose, you know, take your lumps."

The #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver qualified 28th for the 312-lap race. Despite a slow start, the RFK driver followed his strategy and capitalized on the option tires, finishing P15.

