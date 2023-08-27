Ryan Preece updates NASCAR fans about his situation after his dreadful crash at Daytona

Ryan Preece had a horrifying crash that sent him airborne and spinning ten times before coming to a halt in the final laps of Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway,

After receiving medical assistance, Preece updated his fans who were worried about his well-being. He wrote he is "coming back".

At Lap 156, Preece's No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was being driven down the backstretch when Erik Jones made contact with the rear bumper. Chase Briscoe's car was struck by the left turn of Preece's car. His car's right side rose off the ground, sending the back straightaway into a sequence of tumbles into the grass.

Ryan Preece eventually jumped out of the wreck with the help of the AMR Safety Team. He was then taken to the infield medical centre on a stretcher for further examination.

NBC analyst Jeff Burton stated the following during the live broadcast. He said,

"This is just violent, look at this car. That is just amazing that something that weighs over 3,500 pounds can get in the air like that."

Preece's only chance to qualify for the 2023 playoffs was Saturday night's race which ended horribly for him. He had a rough debut season at Stewart Haas Racing, finishing only once in the top ten. A pole at Martinsville Speedway in May was the only highlight of this season for him.

Chris Buescher reacts to Ryan Preece's crash at Daytona

Chris Buescher took the chequered flag at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona as a winner. Buescher said that he has yet to see the replay of the collision involving Ryan Preece. He was aware of the trauma after such rollovers. In the Coca-Cola 600 the previous year, his car overturned.

“Ryan is a good friend of mine, while we were in Victory Lane, we got word that he’s at the hospital, that they’re running through a lot of stuff and that he’s doing well. That’s good to hear.” he said (via NASCAR)

After further inspection, Ryan Preece shared an update via his Twitter account. He didn't exactly update on his current physical condition but he stated that he is "coming back".