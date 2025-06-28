Ryan Sieg explodes in expletive-filled rant after Jesse Love causes carnage at Atlanta

Ryan Sieg has hit out at fellow NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love after the latter triggered a wreck during the ongoing Xfinity Series race at the Echopark Speedway. Sharing his frustration, Sieg uttered expletive-filled rants to cope with the situation.

NASCAR is hosting the 17th Xfinity race of the season, the Focused Health 250 at the Echopark Speedway on Friday. The 163-lap, 250-mile race at Hampton, Georgia, saw 38 drivers take to the track to make their mark.

However, for Sieg, Sheldon Creed, and multiple other drivers, it was a brutal end to their race after Love triggered a wreck at the backstretch. Shortly after the restart following a red flag due to rain and lightning around the trackside, Love got hit by a car from behind, triggering the massive wreck.

At the time of the wreck, the #2 driver was running in third after starting from 5th, and this was when he made slight contact with the wall going around the turn and got nudged by a car from behind. As a result, Jesse Love's car swirled and caused an enormous crash, taking out multiple drivers, including Sieg.

Following the wreck, Sieg, who started the race from 11th, took to his team radio to share his frustration. Here's what he said in an expletive-filled rant as per Toby Christie on X:

"What the f*ck? We're here all fucking day and they do that stupid shit? F*cking idiot!"

All the drivers involved in the wreck were taken to the infield care center, where they were evaluated and released. Taylor Gray won stage 1 shortly after the race was underway under caution.

As of Lap 100 of 163, Aric Almirola was leading the race ahead of Taylor Gray and Sam Mayer. Carson Kvapil and Harrison Burton were running inside the Top 5.

Jesse Love ran out of "tape" during Atlanta Xfinity Series race

Following the Stage 1 wreck during the Focused Health 250 at the Echopark Speedway on Friday, Jesse Love's team ran out of tape to help him continue the race. This has come after the Richard Childress Racing driver took significant damage during the wreck.

Taking to his team radio, Love asked for tapes as per Toby Christie on X. He said:

"We'll probably need to pull some tape."

However, his crew chief, Danny Stockman, immediately turned it down, saying there was no tape available. Here's what he added to this,

"We don't have no f**king tape, the ducts are all smashed out."

If the race went smoothly for Jesse Love, he could have had a chance to improve his position in the Drivers' Championship. Currently, the #2 driver is in fourth place in the standings with 502 points after 16 races, and is 34 and 16 points away from the drivers in second (Austin Hill) and third (Sam Mayer).

Coming into 2025, Jesse Love claimed the season-opener race at the Daytona International Speedway, took two poles, four Top 5s, and 10 Top 10s. Love led a total of 164 laps, and has an average start position of 9.125 and an average finish position of 11.375.

