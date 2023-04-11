Create

Ryan Truex, Derek Kraus amongst notable drivers for NASCAR’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

By Rahul Ahluwalia
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 -Practice
Ryan Truex prepares to practice for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is ready to get back to action after a week off since the series' last race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1. The Xfinity Series, the junior national series in stock car racing, will be heading to Martinsville Speedway this weekend alongside the Cup Series as well as the Craftsman Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series cars were absent from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for dirt-racing action last weekend, where only the trucks and cup cars took to 'The Last Great Coliseum'. This Saturday's Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will see 40 cars on the 0.5-mile-long track in Ridgeway, Virginia, guaranteeing close-quarters racing typical of Martinsville.

This Weekend. Are you ready to watch the drama unfold... all weekend long? 🔥#NOCO400 | Call811.com #BeforeYouDig250 | #LJS200 https://t.co/0TB7axwxDD

Some of the notable drivers who will be participating in the 131-mile-long race this weekend will be Ryan Truex, Derek Kraus and Kyle Weatherman amongst various other names. Ryan Truex, brother of NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., will be looking to improve on his P3 finish last time out in the series.

Here is the complete list of notable entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend:

Notable entries (full list) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:- No. 02 Blaine Perkins - No. 07 Stefan Parsons- No. 10 Derek Kraus- No. 19 Ryan Truex- No. 24 Connor Mosack- No. 38 Joe Graf Jr.- No. 45 Leland Honeyman- No. 74 Kaden Honeycutt -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will go live this Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Full entry list for NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

With 40 entries in place for this Saturday's Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250, several drivers will be taking on the tight confines of Martinsville Speedway for intense short-track racing this weekend. The 0.5-mile-long track is known for producing exciting racing as well as carnage during stock car races, with the Xfinity Series race being no different.

Here is the complete entry list for the upcoming race:

  1. #00 Cole Custer
  2. #1 Sam Mayer
  3. #02 Blaine Perkins
  4. #2 Sheldon Creed
  5. #4 Garrett Simthley
  6. #6 Brennan Poole
  7. #07 Stefan Parsons
  8. #7 Justin Allgaier
  9. #08 Gray Gaulding
  10. #8 Josh Berry
  11. #9 Brandon Jones
  12. #10 Derek Kraus
  13. #11 Daniel Hemric
  14. #16 Chandler Smith
  15. #18 Sammy Smith
  16. #19 Ryan Truex
  17. #20 John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #21 Austin Hill
  19. #24 Conor Mosack
  20. #25 Bret Moffitt
  21. #26 Kaz Grala
  22. #27 Jeb Burton
  23. #31 Parker Retzlaff
  24. #35 Patrick Emerling
  25. #38 Joe Graf Jr.
  26. #39 Ryan Sieg
  27. #43 Ryan Ellis
  28. #44 Jeffrey Earnhardt
  29. #45 Leland Honeyman
  30. #48 Parker Kligerman
  31. #51 Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 Joey Gase
  33. #66 Timmy Hill
  34. #74 Kaden Honeycutt
  35. #78 Anothony Alfredo
  36. #91 Alex Labbe
  37. #92 Josh Williams
  38. #96 Kyle Weatherman
  39. #98 Riley Herbst
  40. #128 Kyle Sieg
40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. https://t.co/FaxCbBGIsY

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.

