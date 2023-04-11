Ryan Truex, Derek Kraus amongst notable drivers for NASCAR’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is ready to get back to action after a week off since the series' last race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 1. The Xfinity Series, the junior national series in stock car racing, will be heading to Martinsville Speedway this weekend alongside the Cup Series as well as the Craftsman Truck Series.

The Xfinity Series cars were absent from Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for dirt-racing action last weekend, where only the trucks and cup cars took to 'The Last Great Coliseum'. This Saturday's Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will see 40 cars on the 0.5-mile-long track in Ridgeway, Virginia, guaranteeing close-quarters racing typical of Martinsville.

Some of the notable drivers who will be participating in the 131-mile-long race this weekend will be Ryan Truex, Derek Kraus and Kyle Weatherman amongst various other names. Ryan Truex, brother of NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., will be looking to improve on his P3 finish last time out in the series.

Here is the complete list of notable entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend:

Austin Konenski @AustinKonenski



- No. 02 Blaine Perkins

- No. 07 Stefan Parsons

- No. 10 Derek Kraus

- No. 19 Ryan Truex

- No. 24 Connor Mosack

- No. 38 Joe Graf Jr.

- No. 45 Leland Honeyman

- No. 74 Kaden Honeycutt

-… Notable entries (full list) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:- No. 02 Blaine Perkins- No. 07 Stefan Parsons- No. 10 Derek Kraus- No. 19 Ryan Truex- No. 24 Connor Mosack- No. 38 Joe Graf Jr.- No. 45 Leland Honeyman- No. 74 Kaden Honeycutt-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Notable entries (full list) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway:- No. 02 Blaine Perkins - No. 07 Stefan Parsons- No. 10 Derek Kraus- No. 19 Ryan Truex- No. 24 Connor Mosack- No. 38 Joe Graf Jr.- No. 45 Leland Honeyman- No. 74 Kaden Honeycutt -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250 will go live this Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

Full entry list for NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

With 40 entries in place for this Saturday's Call 811.com Before You Dig. 250, several drivers will be taking on the tight confines of Martinsville Speedway for intense short-track racing this weekend. The 0.5-mile-long track is known for producing exciting racing as well as carnage during stock car races, with the Xfinity Series race being no different.

Here is the complete entry list for the upcoming race:

#00 Cole Custer #1 Sam Mayer #02 Blaine Perkins #2 Sheldon Creed #4 Garrett Simthley #6 Brennan Poole #07 Stefan Parsons #7 Justin Allgaier #08 Gray Gaulding #8 Josh Berry #9 Brandon Jones #10 Derek Kraus #11 Daniel Hemric #16 Chandler Smith #18 Sammy Smith #19 Ryan Truex #20 John Hunter Nemechek #21 Austin Hill #24 Conor Mosack #25 Bret Moffitt #26 Kaz Grala #27 Jeb Burton #31 Parker Retzlaff #35 Patrick Emerling #38 Joe Graf Jr. #39 Ryan Sieg #43 Ryan Ellis #44 Jeffrey Earnhardt #45 Leland Honeyman #48 Parker Kligerman #51 Jeremy Clements #53 Joey Gase #66 Timmy Hill #74 Kaden Honeycutt #78 Anothony Alfredo #91 Alex Labbe #92 Josh Williams #96 Kyle Weatherman #98 Riley Herbst #128 Kyle Sieg

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. 40 entries for 38 spots in Xfinity race at Martinsville. A Dash 4 Cash race so no Cup drivers allowed. Ryan Truex in the 19. https://t.co/FaxCbBGIsY

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes