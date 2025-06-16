Ryan Truex opens up about feeling targeted on track due to a short-term role replacing Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex completed his second Cup Series run in over a decade at Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this Sunday. Truex was then featured in a post-race interview with NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver in which he opened up about how his temporary role affected his run.

The 33-year-old replaced Denny Hamlin for the Mexico City race as the latter became a father for the third time earlier in the week. Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, were blessed with a baby boy, leading to his absence from the 100-lap race. Truex piloted the #11 Toyota Camry XSE in the 241.7-mile race on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Driving Denny Hamlin's car for the first time, Ryan Truex had a tough time in the qualifying session and finished in the back of the pack in P36, one spot ahead of Katherine Legge. However, during stage one, Truex picked up the pace and ended in P16. He wrapped up stage two in P19, ultimately finishing the race in P23.

Reflecting on the same, Denny Hamlin's replacement opened up about the challenges he faced during the NASCAR Viva Mexico 250 for being a temporary driver. He told Matt Weaver:

"Whoever was by me just pushed me until I was wrecked. Basically, I definitely got used up today, you know, which, I mean, it's to be expected. I don't race every week. They don't know me. They know I'm not going to be here next week. I definitely got taken advantage of a lot. But I'm happy with the progress I made through the weekend." [00:35 onwards]

"And you know, if I didn't get in that big melee on that restart, I think we could have ran top 15, You know the lot of times were there the speed was there. It's just a matter of me getting laughs You know, but I could go back right now, in practice, I would know it my balance needs to be right away." Ryan Truex dadded.

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen took home the Viva Mexico 250 title with a prize pool of $12,561,250. He led 60 laps of the 100-lap race and earned 50 points.

“I'm glad he could throw that at me”: Ryan Truex on his brother Martin Truex Jr.'s advice for the Mexico City race

Ahead of the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Ryan Truex was featured in an interview with NASCAR. During the interaction, Turex shared his older brother Martin Truex Jr.'s take on his return to the Cup Series. The retired Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed that "Truexs are one-for-one" in Mexico.

The 2017 Cup Series champion added pressure on his younger brother with his statement. Nearly two decades ago, in 2005, Martin Truex Jr. won the Telcel Motorola 200 Xfinity Series race in Mexico City. Recalling the conversation with his elder brother, Ryan Truex stated (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“When I found out and he said, ‘You know, the Truexs are one-for-one in Mexico.’ So, no pressure. I'm glad he could throw that at me. He's been good for advice.” [00:00]

The Mexico City-based track is located 7,100 feet above sea level, making the battle more intense. At such an altitude, the air becomes thin, and the teams had to make the required changes to make the cars survive 100 laps by adding hood louvers.

