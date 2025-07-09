Ryan Truex returns to chase a NASCAR three-peat with Sam Hunt Racing at Dover

Ryan Truex has been announced to drive Sam Hunt Racing's No. 24 entry in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. He's aiming for his third straight win at the track, having claimed two of his three NXS victories there.

Truex was recently tipped to replace Denny Hamlin when the latter was on baby watch. He was on standby ever since the crown jewel event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he finally got his chance in the Mexico City race, where he qualified outside the top 30 but placed higher up at 23.

Now, the New Jersey native returns to the Xfinity Series in pursuit of a three-peat at Dover. He previously piloted the same No. 24 Toyota at Daytona earlier this year. Much like his Cup start at Mexico, he qualified among the backmarkers but finished a respectable 17th.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared news of the announcement on his X handle.

"Ryan Truex will get to go for three in a row in the Xfinity races at Dover as he will drive the Sam Hunt Racing No. 24 next week," he wrote.

Ryan Truex claimed his two wins at the track with Joe Gibbs Racing. Despite showing pace, the 33-year-old was shown the boot due to lack of sponsorship backing. He currently serves as JGR's reserve driver and fills in across Xfinity and Cup when needed.

"Not a fun experience": Ryan Truex gets honest about his Cup Series career

Ryan Truex recently opened up about his challenging Cup Series bid in 2014, admitting that his jump to NASCAR's top level was not the 'right move' for his career. Driving for BK Racing, Truex endured an average stint marked by eight DNFs, which ultimately cut short his season with nine races to go.

Reflecting upon the same, Truex spoke to the media ahead of his Mexico City start.

"My last time in Cup was not a fun experience. It didn’t go well for me. I didn’t enjoy it.That was probably not the right move for me, career-wise, and I’ve kind of been fighting back since then. I enjoy everything I do at JGR. I’ve been able to race part-time the last couple of years, and do all of this stuff away from the track. It has been nice. It has been fun to race part-time and have some Saturdays at home, but it is also fun to be at the track," he said.

Ryan Truex's older brother, Martin Truex Jr., is among the few drivers who raced at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. He even won at the track when he ran in the NXS back in 2005. Although Ryan couldn't recapture the same glory, his return to the Cup Series marks a positive turnaround for the veteran driver.

