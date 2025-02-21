  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “Sabrina Carpenter would be lucky to have him”: William Byron’s alleged DM truth spilled by rival NASCAR driver

“Sabrina Carpenter would be lucky to have him”: William Byron’s alleged DM truth spilled by rival NASCAR driver

By Soumyadeep
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:52 GMT
Sabrina Carpenter, William Byron
(From left) Sabrina Carpenter and NASCAR driver William Byron (via Imagn)

William Byron, two-time winner of the Daytona 500, recently commented on one of Sabrina Carpenter’s latest Instagram posts, raising several eyebrows. Just recently, Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar dropped his say on the same.

Ad

Carpenter, an actress, singer, and songwriter, appeared on the cover of Vogue, rocking a shimmering blue attire. She posted an image of it on her feed, on which Byron allegedly commented, “Hii.” He took it down shortly after, but several fans had started spicing up the matter by then.

When asked about the same, Hocevar said:

“Yeah, Byron let me borrow his Lambo the other day and then flew me on his private jet back from Daytona right after he won. So I appreciate (that). Nice guy. Sabrina is lucky to have him.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro, is rumored to have split with his former girlfriend, Erin Blaney, sister of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The duo had been dating since 2019, which was also Byron’s second year with Hendrick Motorsports.

On the racing front, Byron won his second straight Daytona 500 last week, a race that featured not one, but two weather delays. At 27, he is the youngest race car driver to win the crown jewel event twice.

Ad
“Just obviously fortunate that it worked out in our favor,” Byron said during a post-race interview (via Autobody News). “But just really proud of this team. Worked super hard all week and had an amazing car. Just had a really hard time with the fuel saving and kind of staying towards the front.”

Needless to say, the victory automatically punches Byron into the playoffs. Notably, 2025 is his eighth season with the Chevy team.

Ad

William Byron sheds light on his not-so-healthy diet following recent Daytona tour

As reported by Bob Pockrass of FOX, William Byron took a trip to Waffle House at 4 a.m. the morning after winning the 67th Daytona 500. Although not the healthiest of choices, he seemed quite content after having devoured his chocolate chip waffle.

“Chocolate chip waffle," Byron admitted. "I'm not very healthy. ... But it was good. Did the job."
Ad

Byron started Tuesday with a trip to the Empire State Building in New York City. Here is a photo that NASCAR posted of the Chevy star on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying,

“Be careful up there, @WilliamByron!”

Next up is the Ambetter Health 400, scheduled for February 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron has made 11 starts at Atlanta so far, which includes two wins (2022, 2023) and a pair of top-ten finishes. The 260-lap feature will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी