“Sabrina Carpenter would be lucky to have him”: William Byron’s alleged DM truth spilled by rival NASCAR driver

William Byron, two-time winner of the Daytona 500, recently commented on one of Sabrina Carpenter’s latest Instagram posts, raising several eyebrows. Just recently, Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar dropped his say on the same.

Carpenter, an actress, singer, and songwriter, appeared on the cover of Vogue, rocking a shimmering blue attire. She posted an image of it on her feed, on which Byron allegedly commented, “Hii.” He took it down shortly after, but several fans had started spicing up the matter by then.

When asked about the same, Hocevar said:

“Yeah, Byron let me borrow his Lambo the other day and then flew me on his private jet back from Daytona right after he won. So I appreciate (that). Nice guy. Sabrina is lucky to have him.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro, is rumored to have split with his former girlfriend, Erin Blaney, sister of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney. The duo had been dating since 2019, which was also Byron’s second year with Hendrick Motorsports.

On the racing front, Byron won his second straight Daytona 500 last week, a race that featured not one, but two weather delays. At 27, he is the youngest race car driver to win the crown jewel event twice.

“Just obviously fortunate that it worked out in our favor,” Byron said during a post-race interview (via Autobody News). “But just really proud of this team. Worked super hard all week and had an amazing car. Just had a really hard time with the fuel saving and kind of staying towards the front.”

Needless to say, the victory automatically punches Byron into the playoffs. Notably, 2025 is his eighth season with the Chevy team.

William Byron sheds light on his not-so-healthy diet following recent Daytona tour

As reported by Bob Pockrass of FOX, William Byron took a trip to Waffle House at 4 a.m. the morning after winning the 67th Daytona 500. Although not the healthiest of choices, he seemed quite content after having devoured his chocolate chip waffle.

“Chocolate chip waffle," Byron admitted. "I'm not very healthy. ... But it was good. Did the job."

Byron started Tuesday with a trip to the Empire State Building in New York City. Here is a photo that NASCAR posted of the Chevy star on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying,

“Be careful up there, @WilliamByron!”

Next up is the Ambetter Health 400, scheduled for February 23 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron has made 11 starts at Atlanta so far, which includes two wins (2022, 2023) and a pair of top-ten finishes. The 260-lap feature will be televised on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

