Sad news for NASCAR nation as Truck Series champion owner Shige Hattori passes away at 61

Shigeaki "Shige" Hattori, owner of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team Hattori Racing Enterprises, tragically passed away on Saturday (April 5) at the age of 61. According to reports, the former Truck Series champion owner perished in a motor vehicle accident in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The news was brought to light by FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass via X. The racing insider reported the news while also recollecting his personal memories of being around Hattori. Pockrass wrote:

"Sad news: Truck Series team owner and former INDYCAR driver Shige Hattori died in a motor vehicle crash Saturday in Huntersville. He was 61 years old. Hattori won a truck title as an owner for Brett Moffitt in 2018. … I always enjoyed my talks with Shige. He will be missed."

According to motorsport.com, Hattori was involved in a three-car collision on I-77 northbound in Mecklenburg County. Around 9:15 EST on Saturday morning, it was reported that Hattori, driving a 2025 Toyota Crown, crossed the center line and collided head-on into oncoming traffic. While the others in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Hattori was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Hattori was best known for his time as an owner in the Truck Series. HRE began as a part-time operation in the Truck Series in 2013 but eventually moved to a full-time basis in 2017. The team first fielded Ryan Truex behind the wheel of the #16 truck and drove to an 11th-place finish in points that year.

One year later, Brett Moffitt got behind the wheel of the #16 truck and proceeded to drive to six victories and claim the 2018 Truck Series championship for HRE. Hattori then tabbed Austin Hill to drive the #16 truck, who won eight races for the team across three seasons (2019-2021).

HRE expanded to two full-time entries with Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy behind the wheel of the machines. However, Hattori moved back to a one-truck stable in 2023 and eventually down to a part-time operation in 2024. The team hasn't competed in a race in 2025. HRE also competed in the ARCA Menards Series and on a part-time basis, in the Xfinity Series.

Hattori Racing Enterprises paid heartfelt tribute to late owner in social media post

The NASCAR world was met with tragic news on Monday morning when it was made known that "Shige" Hattori passed away on Saturday. Hattori's team, Hattori Racing Enterprises, issued a statement on the devastating news.

In a lengthy statement posted to X, HRE offfered their memories of what it was like being around the 61-year-old owner. They wrote:

"He [Hattori] had a unique gift to constantly inject a light-hearted attitude and one-of-a-kind sense of humor into his race teams that will never be forgotten. We'll miss you dearly. Farewell, Shige."

Prior to being an owner, Hattori was a driver in his own right. He competed in 10 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races and in 26 IndyCar Series events.

