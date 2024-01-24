Sage Karam to run part-time 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Sam Hunt Racing

Sage Karam will run selected NASCAR Xfinity Series events for Sam Hunt Racing in the upcoming 2024 season, as announced by the team on Tuesday, January 24. Last year, he claimed his career-best finish of fourth place with Sam Hunt Racing at Road America.

The 28-year-old will drive the #26 Toyota Supra in his partial schedule with primary sponsorship backing from CRC Brakleen.

Karam will make his first of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a season-opening race at Daytona Intentional Speedway on February 17. However, Sam Hunt Racing did not announce what other races Karam will compete in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Sam Hunt, the owner of the team, is looking forward to having Sage Karam in its driver’s lineup with a partnership from CRC heading into the 2024 Xfinity Series season.

“Sage proved very quickly last season that he is a high-caliber talent with lots of potential to succeed in stock car racing. He brings a focus and intensity to his work that is far above average and embraces his challenge and journey. To have a great brand like CRC Industries partner with us this year is a clear sign of their commitment to motorsports, and our job is to ensure we grow and succeed together in harmony,” Hunt said in a statement.

Sage Karam is excited to team up with Sam Hunt Racing

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native, who made a one-off appearance for Sam Hunt Racing at Road America last year expressed his feeling to continue running with them.

Expand Tweet

Sage Karam feels grateful to the team for allowing him to showcase his skills in 2024.

Karam said in a team release:

“I am very grateful and excited to be teaming back up with Sam Hunt Racing and CRC this year to be able to build on the success that we found last year at Road America. Both SHR and CRC are two companies that are very close to my heart, and I am honored that they have given another shot to showcase the great things we can accomplish in 2024. I believe our success this past year was just a glimpse of the potential that we can accomplish together as a team.”

Sage Karam made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Jordan Anderson Racing in 2021, where he finished P26. He has made a total of 25 Xfinity starts, recording two top-five finishes in the last three years.