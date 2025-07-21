“Salvaged what we could”: Kyle Busch exits Dover in disappointment as winless NASCAR streak extends

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch is still vying for his maiden win of the season and a spot in the 2025 playoffs. He finished 11th in Sunday’s (July 20) Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, marking his 21st start this year.

Busch is currently on a 77-race winless streak, which started in 2023, his first season with Richard Childress Racing. The last time he won a point-paying race was the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, 2023.

“Strong start to the race for our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen team today at Dover Motor Speedway,” Kyle Busch said of his day at the Monster Mile (via NBC Sports). “We just needed more at the end of the race. We were pretty neutral to start. By Stage 2, it was easy for the right rear to push through the right front when rubber built.”

Busch then noted that he struggled to find balance in his No. 8 Chevy Camaro by Stage 2. Reflecting on the same, the Las Vegas native added:

“It was way different from the start of the race. We salvaged what we could. We’ll regroup and continue to push for a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.”

Kyle Busch has amassed two top fives and seven top-10s this season. He sits 15th in the driver standings with 461 points.

Kyle Busch says any driver with a rear-view camera does not need a spotter

Kyle Busch has been competing in NASCAR’s top series for nearly 20 years now, across four race car eras. He knows that the sport gets impacted every time NASCAR changes its NextGen machine.

The new car came with several modifications, including a single-nut wheel system, a five-speed transmission, an independent rear suspension, and, most importantly, a rear-view camera. However, Busch thinks a driver should have a rear-view camera or a spotter for the weekends.

“I mean, us talking about it isn't going to change anything, right? But I would say that if you run the mirror, you don't get a spotter. If you want a spotter, then you don't get the mirror, the camera. So, pick one,” Busch explained (via motorsport.com).

Kyle Busch's next race is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 27. Fans can watch the race on TNT Sports (2 p.m.) or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

