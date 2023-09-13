Sam Mayer to continue with JR Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

JR Motorsports driver of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer is set to continue with the team come the 2024 season. News broke out about Mayer's contract extension with the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit. This happened just as the second-tier nationwide series prepares to go racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The young 20-year-old driver will be returning to his third full-time appearance with the team in the Xfinity Series, as he prepares to challenge in the playoffs this season.

JR Motorsports' CEO and Dale Earnahrdt Jr.'s sister Kelley Earnhardt elaborated on why the team chose to stick with Mayer as their driver for next year and told jayski.com:

“We’ve seen so much potential in Sam and we’re proud of all he’s accomplished this year. The victory at Road America was huge for him and his family. Getting things solidified for next year will allow him to focus on the remainder of 2023 as he competes for the championship.”

Sam Mayer's relationship with JR Motorsports started with the team' late model program in 2018, driving in the CARS Late Model Tour. Sponsorship details as well as crew duties around the #1 crew are yet to be released by the team.

For now, the crew's and driver's focus solely needs to be on winning the championship this season.

Sam Mayer on continuing his NASCAR journey with JR Motorsports

Having confirmed his seat in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for next season, Sam Mayer was understandably ecstatic as he prepares to battle at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

With the weight of next year's contract off the 20-year-old's shoulders, the #1 Chevrolet Camaro driver can focus on his title bid in his second season in the series.

Elaborating on his continued partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s racing team, Sam Mayer told jayski.com:

“It’s been a great year for our #1 team. Finally getting that first win was like a weight lifted and so energizing. I’m really grateful to continue my career with JR Motorsports and thankful to Dale Jr., Kelley, and Mr. Hendrick for making it happen. Now we can turn our attention to a championship run this year.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes live from Bristol Motor Speedway this Friday, September 15, 2023, for the Food City 300. The event goes live at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.