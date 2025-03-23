Sam Mayer speaks out on the collision with Kyle Larson that ‘ruined’ the HMS rivals’ chance to chase Kyle Busch’s rare NASCAR feat

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson came up just short in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami after Sam Mayer made contact with his #17 Chevy on the overtime restart. Following the incident, Mayer shared his thoughts on the collision with Larson.

Sam Mayer, who drives the #41 Ford for Haas Factory Team, is competing in his fourth full-time Xfinity Series season. Throughout the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami, Mayer posed a challenge to Kyle Larson’s bid for victory, though Larson managed to hold him off for most of the race. However, Mayer made contact with Larson’s #17 Chevy in the restart zone when the race entered overtime, costing the Hendrick Motorsports star valuable track position.

After the race, Mayer reflected on the incident that ended Larson’s chance at sweeping all three races during NASCAR’s visit to Homestead. (via Dustin Long on X)

"I haven't missed time to restart like that in a long time. And that's why I'm so bummed out because I know that for one, I ruined his(Kyle Larson) race because obviously he was going for the sweep and I took that away from him just by a silly mistake," Meyer said.

"I was trying to get everything I could get, but it's obviously a bummer for both of us. And obviously, like, if I ever did get the chance to talk to him, I would. But I think he knows what happened. I just miss timed it[...] So screwed myself, screwed him. Did everything but screw the freaking #7 and #21 man. Just can't be letting those points go like that," he added.

Kyle Larson dominated the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami, leading over 120 laps, but ultimately settled for a P4 finish after late-race contact. Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s reigning champion driver, Justin Allgaier, secured back-to-back victories, earning his first career win at Homestead.

Larson also dominated the field in the Truck Series race on Friday and emerged victorious, however, his attempt to match Cup Series rival Kyle Busch by sweeping a NASCAR weekend was shattered on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier comes clean on his feelings of shattering Kyle Larson’s shot at history

JR Motorsports #7 driver Justin Allgaier won the Hard Rock Bet 300 after hitting a stroke of luck and making the most of Kyle Larson's misfortune. Following the end of the race, Allgaier shared his thoughts on disrupting the former Cup Series champion's hopes at one of NASCAR's favorite tracks.

“I was actually bummed to see the caution come out and it worked in our favor,” Justin Allgaier said during a post-race interview with reporter Kim Coon (1:10 onwards). “I'm bummed that I maybe got the triple from Kyle (Larson) because I think he's going to have a great shot at it tomorrow," Allgaier said.

Meanwhile, Larson will return to attempt a clean sweep shortly as the California native is scheduled to compete in all three races at Bristol Motor Speedway next month.

