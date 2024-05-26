The Coca-Cola 600 will take place this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which happens to be near Kyle Busch's residence.. However, Busch's wife Samantha Busch took to social media to clear the misconception that race weeks close to their home are less busy.

Samantha and Kyle Busch currently live in the Lake Norman area with their 8-year-old son Brexton, 2-year-old daughter Lennix, and dog Piper.

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha Busch uploaded a few snaps of herself and her family at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and captioned it,

"Charlotte weeks aka the weeks where everyone thinks it's the least busy bc you're at home but actually it's the craziest weeks (but in a good way!)"

Samantha and Kyle Busch started dating in 2008 and the couple tied the knot on December 31, 2010. Since then, Samantha has been by Busch's side through thick and thin. She is often seen cheering for her husband as he races the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy.

"So many people only know the aggressive and strong-willed side of him that he shows when he is on the track," said Samantha about Kyle Busch in an interview from earlier this year. "But the Kyle that I know is so different from that. Every time I feel like I’m falling apart, he picks me back up again."

Today, Kyle Busch stands 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 324 points to his name. He has 63 wins under his belt, which is the most among the current NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Kyle Busch Motorsports rescinds lawsuit against Rev Racing

It has been reported that Kyle Busch Motorsports has dropped the lawsuit against Rev Racing, which was worth $325,000 plus interest and other fees. The unpaid money accounts for Rev Racing's alliance with KBM during the 2023 season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The main scope of the alliance was that KBM would field the number 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet Silverado 2022 with NASCAR ARCA Menards Series champion Nick Sanchez behind its wheels. Rev Racing has paid $2.575 million so far for the alliance. As reported by Sportsnaut:

"Specifically, the lawsuit states that Rev Racing agreed to pay 10 monthly installments of $290,000 beginning on January 15 of last year. It states that Rev Racing made those payments through August before an untimely and incomplete payment of $145,000 in September and no payment in October."

However, the former Cup Series champion sold all assets of his Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports in October last year. He is a consultant with Spire Motorsports and has made five Truck Series starts for the team so far this year. He competed in the recent Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and recorded a P6 finish, driving the number 33 Rebel Bourbon/BetMGM for Richard Childress Racing.