Samantha Busch dazzles in baby blue crochet dress at beau Kyle Busch's pre-birthday celebration

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch turns 40 in less than two weeks, and so, his wife Samantha decided to celebrate early. The couple was recently spotted spending some quiet time together. Meanwhile, Samantha took to Instagram and posted a few snaps from their date.

Although not clear exactly where they went, it’s evident from the pictures that the place was by a river. Samantha pulled off a chic look, flaunting a baby blue crochet dress.

She captioned her post, saying,

“Early celebration for Kyle’s big 4-0, love ya babe 🥂 ❤️”

Samantha and Kyle Busch have been married since December 31, 2010. They have two kids together, nine-year-old Brexton Locke and two-year-old Lennix Key. The family of four, along with their dog Piper, currently lives in the Lake Norman area in North Carolina.

While Samantha is an entrepreneur, lifestyle vlogger, philanthropist, IVF advocate, and author, Kyle Busch drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is currently under a multi-year deal with Richard Childress Racing, one of the winningest teams in the sport.

Kyle Busch has been winless since June 4, 2023, when he won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. In his last nine starts, Busch has been able to gather one top-five and four top-10s. As of today, he sits 15th in the championship standings with 200 points to his name.

Next up for the two-time Cup Series champion is the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for April 27, the 188-lap race will be televised on Fox from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch’s wife announces her first NHRA pop-up event

Two days ago, Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, announced that her online apparel company, Shop Samantha Busch, will host its first NHRA pop-up at 4-Wide Nationals zMAX dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

The date is April 26, one day ahead of Busch's upcoming race at Talladega. Detailing more on the same, Samantha wrote,

“See you at the dragstrip! 'I'm so excited to announce that @shopsamanthabusch will be popping up at the @nhra 4-Wide Nationals @zmaxdragway in Concord, NC!

"This is our first-ever NHRA Shop Samantha Busch event-and you're not gonna want to miss it! I'll be making an appearance on Saturday, April 26th, at 10:45 AM, so come say hi," she said.

Samantha’s store sells a variety of clothes, including Tailgate tees and tanks, boxer shorts, and race-inspired burnout boots. Samantha, and sometimes even her kids, are seen wearing her products.

Samantha also looks after the daily operation of the Bundle of Joy Fund, which she started back in 2015. The Mooresville-based, non-profit organization provides monetary grants to couples in need of IVF. As of today, the Bundle of Joy Fund has donated $1,931,884 in grants and assisted in welcoming 100 babies into the world.

