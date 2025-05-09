Samantha Busch gives off vacation vibes in multicolored bikini on Cabo getaway with husband Kyle Busch

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently gave fans a glimpse into their tropical getaway with a vibrant social media post from Cabo. Dressed in a multicolored bikini, Samantha shared moments from their trip, offering a peek into their downtime away from the racetrack. As a popular lifestyle blogger, she frequently shares snapshots of their personal life with her large following.

Samantha and Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s most well-known couples, recently marked nearly 14 years of marriage. Their relationship began in 2008 and culminated in a New Year’s Eve wedding on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. Since then, they’ve built a close-knit family with two children: son, Brexton Locke, who is already showing promise in youth racing, and their daughter, Lennix Key Busch.

In a recent Instagram post, Mrs. Busch shared a clip of herself in a multicolored bikini under the Cabo sun.

via @samanthabusch on Instagram

The two-time champions' wife also shared a thread of pictures of their trip to Cabo with friends and family.

"Cabo, we understood the assignment 😉🇲🇽🥳" the post was captioned

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch remains one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers, boasting 232 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions—63 of those in the Cup Series. However, since making the move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, Busch has encountered a rough patch in his career.

The 2025 NASCAR season has been particularly difficult. Through the first 11 races, Busch has yet to snap his winless streak and has managed just a single top-10 finish. As it stands, he sits 16th in the driver standings, trailing HYAK Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by 12 points.

Kyle Busch looks for redemption at Kansas after 2024 setback

Kyle Busch has repeatedly found himself on the receiving end of misfortune in recent races, often through no fault of his own. Whether it's mechanical failures or being caught in unavoidable on-track incidents, the setbacks have piled up. One notable example came during last year’s fall race at Kansas, where Busch spun out while trying to lap Chase Briscoe, ending his race.

As we head toward the Advent Health 400 this Sunday, Busch outlined his expectations for redemption at Kansas Speedway, where he missed out on a win last season (via Speedway Digest):

"We were fast. I would love to go back there and get a little bit of redemption with not winning last fall after getting taken out late in the race while trying to race around a lapped car (of Chase Briscoe)."

"We were fast in the fall of 2023 until I crashed in practice, so we want to make sure that we do all we can in order to not have that happen this time around and carry our speed in and through the race and have a good finish," he added.

The race is scheduled for 3:00 PM Eastern time and will be exclusively available on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

