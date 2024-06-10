Samantha Busch leaves Sonoma with “great memories” despite Kyle Busch’s late-race disappointment

Despite Kyle Busch's final lap misery, his wife Samantha cherished the weekend on the Sonoma Hills. The 38-year-old posted a series of images on her social media, highlighting her well-spent weekend in the Wine Country.

The recently wrapped-up Toyota Save Mart 350 witnessed a bunch of cautions being raised. Throughout the 110-lap dash, the field was repeatedly reset and the lead savored by drivers, didn't last for long.

While Kyle Larson's weekend ended on a high note with his third Cup Series victory this season, Kyle Busch's 17th contention suffered a late race setback.

The Richard Childress Racing driver ran in fifth place and was chased by Ross Chastain in sixth. The duo battled for the lead on the final lap, but the #1 Chevrolet of the Trackhouse Racing driver rammed into the #8 Chevy's right front and dethroned the two-time Cup Series champion from contention.

As a result, Kyle Busch stooped to 12th place finish while Ross Chastain tasted his second top-5 feat at the 1.99-mile road course.

Despite her husband's fateful weekend, Samantha Busch took 'great memories' from their trip to Sonoma and shared excerpts of her excursion. She posted several pictures including her husband and friends, highlighting the positive side of their weekend.

"The wine was great, the memories were better!" Samantha wrote via Instagram.

Samantha takes a veiled dig at Ross Chastain for destroying Kyle Busch's odds of a promising outcome

Ross Chastain's pursuit of snatching the lead from Busch quickly translated into the #8 Chevy wildly drifting over the turn and losing multiple track positions to its rivals before regaining control. The RCR driver's wife was unhappy with the #1 driver's approach and took a jibe at him, denoting the Trackhouse Racing driver a 'Schmuck.'

So far, 16 regular season races have been done and dusted and only 10 stints remain for the round of 16 field to set. The 39-year-old has bagged two top-5s and five top-10s but is yet to clinch his victory lane ride and a place in the playoffs.

Though race-winning odds for Kyle Busch were quite slim, the #8 Chevy could've posted its third top-5 finish of the season had the #1 Chevy driver not birthed the trouble and pushed the former outside the top 10.

Samantha didn't like her husband suffering because of Ross Chastain and took a veiled dig at the Trackhouse Racing driver by sharing a GIF (via X).

Ross Chastain's fifth-place finish at Sonoma has pulled him from P11 to P10 in the Cup Series standings. Meanwhile, despite the disappointment, Nevada's Kyle Busch has climbed two spots and is placed 15. Though the RCR driver is above the threshold rank of 16, he still needs a win from the remaining races to be eligible for the playoffs.