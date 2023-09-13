Samantha Busch “patiently waiting” for next year’s NASCAR schedule, albeit for a different reason

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch cannot wait for the next NASCAR season to start. Samantha Busch can be seen track side during NASCAR races cheering for her husband along with their kids and family members.

As the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is currently underway, Kyle Busch stands in seventh place in the playoffs with 2080 points and 3 wins. His wife Samantha cannot wait for NASCAR to release the 2024 season schedule, although it is not so that she can enjoy racing but for a completely different reason.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote:

"Patiently awaiting NASCAR to release next years schedule, mostly so I can plan our off week 😜 what track would you like to see added to the schedule?! #racing #racelife #racewife"

Anyone who peeks at Samantha Busch's Instagram profile will notice that she plans all of Busch family's vacations during her husband's time off from racing. She regularly posts pictures from their family time on her Instagram account. With her son Brexton following his father's footsteps in racing, any and all family time is precious to her.

Who is Samantha Busch?

Samantha Busch, formerly known as Samantha Sarcinella, is the wife of NASCAR champion Kyle 'rowdy' Busch.

How did Kyle and Samantha meet?

Samantha was a psychology student at Indiana's Purdue University. She first met Kyle Busch at a promotional event on a local racetrack in 2007. They married three years later in 2010.

What does Samantha do?

She is a businesswoman, a mother of two, an advocate for IVF, an author, a philanthropist, and a lifestyle blogger. Samantha Busch's web business, Shop Samantha Busch, sells racing-themed clothing and accessories.

Does the couple have children?

She and Kyle have two children: their first born, Brexten, was born in 2015, and Lennix, their daughter, was born in 2022. The Busch children can be seen cheering for their dad during races along with their mother.