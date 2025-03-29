NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch shared an update about her husband and their son, Brexton, going head-to-head on track. Samantha reflected on their special outing as they raced together.

Ad

Samantha Busch uploaded a video on Instagram on 28 March 2025, where she talked about Kyle Busch and Brexton going out on the dirt track. She revealed how the NASCAR Cup Series driver had been looking forward to this moment, and so had their son Brexton.

Samantha Busch said,

“This is a really special night to get to watch Kyle and Brexton race together. It's something that Braxton has honestly talked about since he started racing. And frankly, it's something Kyle's talked about since Brexton started. Kyle's always had in his head his progression from Brexton. At this age, he's going to do this. So now it starts here tonight. Really exciting.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The next part of the video was Samantha Busch giving a pep talk to Brexton before the race. She then gave Kyle Busch a peck and asked the two-time NASCAR champion to go easy on their son Brexton out on track.

Kyle Busch and Brexton went up against each other at the Millbridge Speedway. The Duo raced in the 600cc Winged Micros class on Wednesday night, March 26, 2025. It was a 20-lap feature race where the father-son duo battled throughout the race for 5th place.

Ad

After the final restart, Kyle made the moves and rose up to P3. The Cup Series driver finished on the podium and his son Brexton finished in P6. However, this will not be the only time the father-son duo will be facing each other on track, but it is yet to be decided when the next face-off will be.

Samantha Busch picked Brexton over her husband Kyle as they faced off

Samantha Busch interviewed with FOX Sports before Kyle and Brexton went head-to-head on the track. The reporter asked Samantha who she was rooting for as her husband and son contested. The NASCAR driver's wife said,

Ad

“I’m rooting for both of them. But if you had to pick, mostly, I’d have to go with Brexton. Just because he’s my baby. He’s going to be mortified that I’ve just done that — I’ve called him my baby.”

Brexton Busch took to social media platform X and reacted to father Kyle Busch's reaction of going up against his son at Millbridge Speedway. Brexton's reaction pointed at the fight for 5th between Kyle and his son. He wrote,

Ad

“I ALMOST HAD YOU!!!”

Expand Tweet

Brexton was running P5 in the final laps and took a high line in an attempt to close down and overtake the drivers ahead. However, he made a mistake and was passed by Kolson Nelson, as Brexton finished P6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback