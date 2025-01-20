Samantha Busch reveals how Kyle Busch curates daughter Lennix's signature to his liking 

What should Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha’s two-year-old daughter, Lennix’s, perfect signature look like? The two-time Cup Series champion sure has the answer.

Recently, the 39-year-old driver was seen signing “Lennix Busch” while Samantha captured a video. She posted it a few hours ago in one of her Instagram stories. Here’s a screenshot of it:

(Source: Samantha Busch/Instagram)

Busch and Samantha welcomed Lennix into the world on May 11, 2022. She is the couple’s second child, the first being Brexton, a budding speedster who most recently was crowned the 2024 Restricted Millbridge Champion.

“The trophy was taller than me,” joked Brexton through a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Busch also claimed the prestigious Golden Driller Award (Junior Sprint division) at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout.

“I was crying, I’m so proud of him" Samantha said of Brexton, who missed out on the Golden Driller last year. "He’s worked at this all year; he was so upset last year. Literally every race he went to this year, he said, ‘I’m doing it for Tulsa, I’m doing it for the driller,’ and he did it.”

The family of four lives in Lake Norman, North Carolina, today. Kyle Busch, a veteran in the NASCAR Cup Series, eyes his third season with Richard Childress Racing. Samantha is often seen alongside Busch on race days.

When not cheering for her husband or her son, Samantha looks after her online apparel business, Shop Samantha Busch. Samantha, a philanthropist, lifestyle blogger, fitness enthusiast, and IVF advocate, has almost 250K followers on Instagram alone as of today. Samantha also looks after The Bundle of Joy Fund, which provides monetary grants to couples in need of IVF.

Samantha Busch drops an update on her upcoming “pop-up” campaign for 2025

Samantha will be seen spearheading several pop-ups for the fans to check out her products. All the products from her store that the fans have been browsing through the Internet will be available for them to pick with their own hands.

Shop Samantha Busch will visit 18 different racetracks throughout the season, starting at Daytona International Speedway, home to the annual Daytona 500, the official season-opener since 1982. This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

Announcing the launch of her 2025 pop-up schedule, Samantha posted,

“Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend!”

For race enthusiasts, live coverage of the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be covered by FOX, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will cover it on the radio. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is the defending winner of the event. This year will mark his ninth year with the North Carolina-based outfit and even he could be eyeing a back-to-back overkill.

Notably, Kyle Busch has never won the Daytona 500 in his career spanning two decades. Optimistic about a fresh start following a winless 2024, Busch could also be one to watch out for.

