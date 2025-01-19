Samantha Busch’s daughter Lennix’s cute ‘Nemo’ picture shared on social media by her

While Kyle and Samantha Busch's son Brexton is making strides in racing, their daughter Lennix is showing interest in art. Samantha took to social media to share Lennix's recent artwork including a paper plate designed like Nemo.

Kyle Busch is a veteran NASCAR driver who wed Samantha in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, Brexton Locke, in May 2015, followed by Lennix Key in the same month seven years later.

In an Instagram story, Samantha Busch posted her two-year-old daughter's artwork of the fictional character Nemo from the movie Finding Nemo.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

According to the mother of two, Lennix has been into Finding Nemo lately. The mother-daughter even made a paper plate artwork of a jellyfish. In the 2003 movie, jellyfishes had a scene with protagonists Marlin and Dory during their adventure to find Nemo.

"She's super into Finding Nemo at the moment so we made a jelly fish and...," Samantha wrote in an IG story.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

Samantha Busch later featured her husband Kyle penning a 'Lennix Busch' signature.

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

The morning art session came on the heels of Kyle Busch's debut at the Chili Bowl. However, the driver didn't make it to the championship round. Fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was hailed the overall winner and took home his third Golden Driller trophy.

With the NASCAR off-season coming to a close, Kyle Busch prepares for yet another full-time Cup Series season. He will continue driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing.

"Proud mom": Samantha Busch shared her thoughts on Brexton's big win at Tulsa Shootout

After Brexton Busch won his first Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout, Samantha expressed her pride for her son. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her supporting Brexton in the indoor micro sprint racing event earlier this month.

Samantha wrote:

"Proud mom."

Samantha Busch's Instagram story - Source: @samanthabusch on IG

In a post-race interview with FloRacing, Samantha and Kyle Busch shared their thoughts on Brexton's big win.

"I was crying, I’m so proud of him. He’s worked at this all year; he was so upset last year. Literally every race he went to this year, he said, ‘I’m doing it for Tulsa, I’m doing it for the driller,’ and he did it," Samantha said.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch said watching his son race at the Tulsa Shootout was more stressful than driving in the Daytona 500.

"I think this is more stress and more butterflies on me here for him than it is for the Daytona 500," Busch stated.

While Kyle Busch has amassed 63 career victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Las Vegas native has never won the prestigious Daytona 500. His best finish was a P2 in 2019 where then Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won.

Busch will have another go at "The Great American Race" on February 16. He will compete alongside RCR teammate Austin Dillon, who won at Daytona in 2018.

