Samantha Busch showcases her brand's NASCAR racing gear at Richard Childress Racing’s shop

Samantha Busch announced that her racing-themed clothing line is now available at Richard Childress Racing’s establishment. Her brand, known for its trendy and racing-themed apparel and accessories like bottles and bags, continues to expand its presence among NASCAR fans.

Kyle Busch and Samantha, one of NASCAR’s most beloved couples, recently marked nearly 14 years of marriage. They tied the knot on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, after dating for two years. They share two children—Brexton Locke Busch, who recently earned his first Golden Driller, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022, completing their close-knit family.

Samantha wears many hats including that of an entrepreneur. Her popular racing-themed clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch, has garnered a loyal fan base. The products will now be available at the RCR Museum—the home of the team her husband, Kyle Busch, competes for. The brand's Instagram handle captioned the video:

" Come stop by the @rcrracingmuseum this weekend on your way to @bowmangraystadium and shop our new arrivals, accessories, race day collection & more!🏁💖"

The caption also specified the daily store hours, which are as follows:

Saturday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Monday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Samantha further shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Be sure to stop by @rcrracing to check out my @shopsamanthabussch gear"

In racing matters, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to kick off the 2025 season after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Despite holding the most Cup Series wins among active drivers, Busch has endured a 57-race winless streak. Now, he aims to turn things around and take Richard Childress Racing’s #8 Chevrolet back to winning ways.

Samantha Busch expands Bundle of Joy Fund to support military families struggling with IVF

Samantha Busch is a strong advocate for infertility awareness. Alongside being a NASCAR wife and entrepreneur, she authored Fighting Infertility, where she shares her personal experience and highlights the challenges many couples face.

Kyle Busch's wife took to social media to advocate for military families struggling with infertility through the Bundle of Joy Fund. She and Kyle Busch founded it in 2015.

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own," Samantha wrote.

"Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples. I know God put me on this path for a reason, and I will not stop fighting until IVF is accessible for ALL, no matter their income or circumstances," she added.

Meanwhile, Cup Series action returns after nearly three months for the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Catch the action live on FOX and Motor Racing Network tomorrow at 8:00 PM Eastern time.

