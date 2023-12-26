Samantha Busch shows off Brexton and Lennix Key Busch’s Christmas presents

With festivities in full swing nationwide for the 2023 holiday season, Kyle Busch, wife Samantha Busch, and their kids seem to be having a merry time amongst Christmas jingles.

Often seen sharing her personal life with not only her followers but fans of Kyle Busch from NASCAR as well, Samantha Busch certainly keeps her followers engaged. A recent story uploaded by the 37-year-old on Instagram gave fans an insight into the festivities in the Busch household as family members exchanged gifts for Christmas.

Brexton Busch, the eldest of the two children in the Busch family, was seen holding what seemed like an air rifle, with his mother jokingly writing:

"You'll shoot your eye out!"

Kyle Busch's younger daughter Lennix Key Busch also got her fair share of Christmas presents with a model kitchen set, complete with an over and overhead cupboards. Samantha Busch captioned the story:

"Little miss got a new kitchen"

While Kyle Busch was nowhere to be seen in Samantha Busch's stories, it's safe to say the Richard Childress Racing driver might have been helping in the background.

Kyle Busch makes pizzas for wife Samantha Busch and family

In Samantha Busch's later Instagram stories, the Richard Childress Racing driver was seen busy baking pizzas for the whole family on Christmas Eve. Mrs. Busch also touted baking as a Christmas tradition for the family, sharing some heartwarming snaps of the family along with their Christmas decorations.

Samantha Busch wrote on Instagram:

"Christmas eve tradition, Pops makes pizzas!!"

With Christmas celebrations in full swing in the Busch household and the new season not far off, it is fair to say that Kyle Busch will be itching to get back behind the wheel of his Chevrolet come the start of the 2024 Cup Series season. Having settled in rather well at a new team, Busch visited victory lane in 2023 with a decent run in the postseason playoffs as well.

Despite failing to reach the Final 4 round of the playoffs, Kyle Busch's transition from a Toyota driver and champion to a driver representing the Golden Bowtie has been rather smooth.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the iconic Daytona 500 next year in February, which is preceded by the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Upcoming changes to the short-track racing package of the Next Gen Cup car could make the season interesting as the sport heads to paperclip-style tracks as well.