Samantha Busch teases taste buds with her ‘totally satisfying’ dessert delight

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, has come up with another healthy recipe on Instagram. This time on the menu is a special eight-ingredient, protein-packed dessert that gets ready in less than 40 minutes.

Samantha starts with a chopped-up banana, half a scoop of protein powder (Samantha likes to use 1st Phorm), and a splash of milk. These get mixed thoroughly in a yogurt cup.

She then melts chocolate chips with some coconut oil in the microwave to make a drip. The drip goes on top of the flattened out mixture in the yogurt cup. For toppers, Samantha uses some chopped up walnuts and a pinch of Celtic sea salt. She then pops it into the freezer for 30 minutes, and that’s about it.

In the caption, Samantha Busch wrote,

“Do you eat health conscious all day and then throw it away when 10PM rolls around? Here's a delicious, protein-packed dessert that's quick, easy, and totally satisfying!”

Besides being a fitness enthusiast, Samantha Busch is an entrepreneur, former race-team owner, IVF advocate, philanthropist, and author. Her "Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage" is her best work as a writer.

Samantha also co-manages The Bundle of Joy Fund, a Mooresville-based, non-profit organization that donates IVF grants to couples in need. She and Kyle Busch have two kids, nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix. The family of four, along with their dog, Piper, currently resides in the Lake Norman area, North Carolina.

“Where has the time gone”- Samantha Busch pens a heartfelt message for kids ft. Two-time NASCAR Cup champion

Samantha Busch took to Instagram a day ago and posted a few snaps of herself, her husband Kyle Busch, and kids Brexton and Lennix at Bristol Motor Speedway. In the caption of her post, Samantha reflected on how fast her kids seem to be growing up. She wrote,

“This is one of those sets of pics I look at my kids and go where has the time gone, you both are so grown.”

The nine-year-old boy is Brexton, a budding speedster who recently won his career-first Junior Sprint Golden Driller at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, driving the No. 18B SERVPRO Chevy. Lennix, although not old enough to race, showed her early knack for driving while wheeling a pink Barbie Corvette on a sunny October day last year.

Kyle Busch is often joined by his beautiful family on race days. He drives the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Las Vegas native is currently vying for his first win of the 2025 season.

Busch has been winless since June 2023, when he won the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Last Sunday at Bristol, he finished 14th. As of today, Kyle Busch sits 15th in the championship standings with 200 points, one top-five and four top-10s to his name.

