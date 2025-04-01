Samantha Busch turns the tables on Kyle Busch in hilarious Instagram reel

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, has shared a hilarious video of role-playing her husband's antics. The two-time Cup champion found himself the target of his own cheeky behavior.

Ad

Samantha often provides a sneak peek into her life with Kyle on social media. She made her husband subject to his usual quirks in an Instagram reel. The caption on the video read, "Annoying my husband by doing all the things he does to me". In keeping with the theme, she captioned the post :

"Just returning the favor… but somehow he doesn’t find it as funny. 🤔😂"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kyle Busch first met Samantha in 2007 when she was a promotional model for Chevrolet. The initial meeting led to them starting a relationship in 2008. The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2010, in a ceremony telecasted as a one-hour special titled "Fast and the Fabulous: a NASCAR Wedding".

When Samantha Busch recalled that divorce was on the cards with Kyle Busch

In 2021, Samantha Busch opened up about a difficult phase in her marriage with Kyle Busch. In 2015, the couple underwent IVF treatments for the birth of their first child, Brexton. However, they experienced multiple failed attempts for a second child, including a miscarriage in 2018. These challenges led them to take a step back and seek marriage counselling.

Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Samantha said (Via People Magazine):

"Kyle was my rock and it felt like I didn't have that anymore.We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real and it was scary."

In 2022, Samantha and Busch welcomed their daughter, Lennix Key Busch, via surrogacy. Samantha has been open about her IVF journey on social media, operating a charity with her husband called "Bundle of Joy". The charity is aimed at supporting couples with fertility treatments. Through the fund, the couple has played a key role in the birth of over 100 babies, providing 144 grants totalling nearly $2 million.

Ad

On the racing side, Kyle Busch has had a challenging season so far, finishing outside the top-10 on four out of his seven starts. The former NASCAR Cup champion posted his only top-five finish in The Circuit of The Americas. As for the other races, Busch has had a poor run of qualifying, recording an average starting position of 17.8.

In his latest outing at Martinsville, Busch secured a 12th-place start with his No.8 Chevrolet. However, he finished in the middle of the pack at 17th, continuing his tough run of a season with Richard Childress Racing. He currently ranks 16th in the standings, 109 points shy of the championship leader, William Byron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback