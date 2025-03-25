Samantha lets her emotions fly on her husband Kyle Busch and son Brexton’s upcoming Millbridge duel

Samantha Busch, wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently expressed her feelings on the much-anticipated duel between Kyle and her son Brexton on Wednesday, March 26. She responded to a tweet from 'NASCAR on NBC', agreeing with just how fast Brexton grew up to be able to go up against his father on a racetrack.

Ad

Brexton Busch, nine, is among a select few young racers (like Keelan Harvick, son of Kevin Harvick) who follow in the footsteps of their NASCAR Cup Series champion fathers. Brexton and Kyle will share the same piece of the racetrack for the first time in an official racing event on Wednesday.

The divisions scheduled to compete in the weekly Wednesday night racing event include 600 Micros, Restricted Micros, Intermediates, and Buggy. Kyle and Brexton have a history of competing at Millbridge Speedway. In October 2024, the father-son duo each secured championships in their respective divisions at the track.

Ad

Trending

Kyle clinched the 600cc Winged Micro division title, winning the season-ending race and achieving four victories that season. Brexton earned the Restricted Micro division championship, also with four season wins. NASCAR on NBC posted a picture of Kyle and Brexton on X about their upcoming race at the Millbridge Speedway with the caption:

"They grow up so fast. 🥹 Kyle Busch will go head-to-head against his 9-year-old son Brexton in a race."

Ad

Samantha Busch retweeted the post, writing:

"That they do! Can’t believe this is already happening!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Busch hopes to share a Truck Series ride with his son Brexton

In 2023, Kyle Busch teased his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series and laid out his plan of getting Brexton into the top stock car racing series in America. According to NASCAR's rules, drivers below 16 can compete in any of the three National Series.

Once Brexton is 16, he will be able to run tracks that are 1.5 miles and shorter including road courses. The Richard Childress Racing driver plans to share the Truck Series ride at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) with his son when he is of age after retiring from the Cup Series and running a year of Trucks when Brexton is 15.

Ad

"In a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years old, and I would go run a year of Truck..." Busch shared (via Newsweek). "When Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that Truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races... My dad was a racer, I'm a racer now, my son, third generation racer. So we've got this racing family dynasty all planned out, but he's having a great time with it. He's enjoying it a lot," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch hopes that his son will follow him and one day race in the NASCAR Cup Series but he has maintained that he will leave that choice to Brexton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback