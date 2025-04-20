Samantha rocks neon crochet top and pink pants for Kyle Busch’s pre-birthday festivities

Samantha, Kyle Busch's wife, shared a series of images capturing her weekend getaway with the Richard Childress driver for his pre-birthday celebration. She shared a heartfelt story about spending quality time with her husband before returning to family life.

Marking the Easter weekend, NASCAR is currently on its only break from the 2025 Cup Series season. That said, Busch turns 40 on May 2, and the couple have taken the opportunity to indulge in a pre-birthday celebration at the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In an Instagram post, Samantha shared a cozy evening by the beach, wearing a neon knit top with floral patches and pink wide-open pants. Meanwhile, Busch went for a laid-back fit featuring a simple white t-shirt under a light-blue jacket and matching shorts. Reflecting upon the occasion, Samantha captioned the post:

"We relaxed, connected, ate amazing food and most importantly celebrated Kyle! Got to spend some quality time being husband and wife but now ready to get back to see the kiddos!".

Busch met Samantha during a NASCAR promotional event in 2007. She worked as a model for Chevrolet at the time. They began dating a year later and tied the knot on New Year's Eve, 2010. The couple shares two children, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. Along with their dog Piper, the family of four lives in the Lake Norman area in North Carolina.

Kyle Busch's wife reveals plans to host first pop-up event at NHRA

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently announced her first pop-up store for her clothing company, Shop Samantha Busch, at the NHRA 4-wide Nationals Zmax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Notably, the event marks the 1,000th Top Fuel race in NHRA history.

Samantha owns a motorsports-inspired apparel brand that offers casual wear for race-day events. As such, she regularly hosts pop-up stores at NASCAR events and has now expanded to NHRA, making her first appearance on Saturday, April 26.

Addressing the same, Samantha uploaded an Instagram post with a caption detailing the schedule:

"See you at the dragstrip! 'I'm so excited to announce that @shopsamanthabusch will be popping up at the @nhra 4-Wide Nationals @zmaxdragway in Concord, NC!"

"This is our first-ever NHRA Shop Samantha Busch event-and you're not gonna want to miss it! I'll be making an appearance on Saturday, April 26th, at 10:45 AM, so come say hi!".

On the racing side, Busch finished 14th in his last outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, one spot above his starting position. He missed out on contending for a top-10 spot after getting hit with a penalty for speeding on the pit road. Consequently, the No.8 Chevrolet driver dropped outside the top-20 failed to make headway, with low tire wear making passing difficult at the half-mile concrete.

