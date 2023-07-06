“Same name. Same résumé”: Denny Hamlin brutally trolls himself on social media as NASCAR fans lose their minds

Denny Hamlin, like the legendary Mark Martin of the 1990s and 2000s, is currently the most successful driver in NASCAR Cup Series history with 49 victories to his name.

Denny Hamlin recently joined Instagram Threads App, an online platform where you can have conversations like Twitter. As soon as joining the app, his first post made fans lose their minds as he roasts himself.

Hamlin is one of the best and most successful NASCAR drivers on track but he is yet to win a championship. With the exception of 2018, Hamlin has won at least one race in each season since 2006 when he began competing full-time, often an average of roughly five each year.

Fans immediately started to share words of encouragement with Hamlin on the app and hope that one day Hamlin will be crowned as a NASCAR champion.

Davanie @davarodriguez_ @dennyhamlin That lowkey kinda hurts. Hopefully you win one before you retire. @dennyhamlin That lowkey kinda hurts. Hopefully you win one before you retire.

Some fans pointed out that even though he is yet to win a championship, he has achieved a lot more than any other driver.

Michael Hendricks @Michael17248708 @dennyhamlin We’ve been at this 20 years and you have always been a CHAMPION, the trophy is coming bro. @dennyhamlin We’ve been at this 20 years and you have always been a CHAMPION, the trophy is coming bro.🏁

perks portable fab @perks_fab @dennyhamlin You may be without a championship, but you have a lot a lot A lot of wins…not everybody can be a closer. Some are just consistent. Maybe you get one one day. Maybe it’s this year. But hopefully it’s @KyleLarsonRacin @dennyhamlin You may be without a championship, but you have a lot a lot A lot of wins…not everybody can be a closer. Some are just consistent. Maybe you get one one day. Maybe it’s this year. But hopefully it’s @KyleLarsonRacin

GDB @GDB_LPN @dennyhamlin You have 8 cup titles in my books @dennyhamlin You have 8 cup titles in my books🐐🐐🐐

Legends don't always win championships @dennyhamlin The number of championships is never proportional to the driver skillLegends don't always win championships @dennyhamlin The number of championships is never proportional to the driver skillLegends don't always win championships

Hamlin's standing as a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, even without having won a championship, is already settled, especially after he won the Daytona 500 for the third time in four years in 2020. Having only ever driven for Joe Gibbs Racing during his career, he has grown to be the organization's seasoned leader. He has only had one major sponsor, FedEx.

Denny Hamlin praises Shane van Gisbergen on his debut NASCAR win

Shane van Gisbergen broke a 60-year-old NASCAR record last week by winning his debut race in Chicago. Denny Hamlin was all praises while talking about van Gisbergen on his podcast.

Hamlin discovered during the podcast that Gisbergen had to drive on the other side of the car than he is used to in Supercars and this definitely strengthened Hamlin's regard for Gisbergen as he recalled his own experience with the issue.

Changing driving sides are extremely difficult. This meant that, in addition to adjusting to the Next Gen Cup car, format, racecourse, and racing style, Gisbergen had to switch to the opposite side of the car.

"I mean, he went from the one side of the car to the other. I did that when I went to Japan for Toyota, and I ran a GT3 car. It took me forever to get comfortable driving from the other side of the car. It’s just different. It’s just way different. Holy cow! We’re trying to make a point one way or another here," Denny Hamlin said in his podcast.

Regardless of that, Shane van Gisbergen has earned the respect of all NASCAR's greatest, including Denny Hamlin.

