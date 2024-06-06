Sammy Smith gets a new sponsor for upcoming races in Chicago and Michigan 

Ahead of the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway, JR Motorsports has announced the new primary sponsor for their #8 Chevy Camarao driver, Sammy Smith. The new sponsor will make their first appearance at the Chicago Street Course before moving on to Michigan International Speedway next month.

Sammy Smith is a full-time Xfinity Series driver competing for JRM, a team owned by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Smith also drives the #7 Silverado part-time in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports. The 20-year-old Smith, in his rookie season last year with Joe Gibbs Racing, piloted the #18 Toyota with Pilot Flying J as their sponsor.

In a recent announcement, the Johnston, Iowa, native's current Xfinity team, JRM, took to X to declare Allstate Peterbilt Group as their new sponsor for two races in the following months.

"Bringing a fresh No. 8 Chevrolet to the Midwest. You'll see the @PeterbiltGroup colors at @NASCARChicago in July and @MISpeedway in August." JRM posted on X.

With JGR in the 2023 Xfinity Series season, Smith managed a sixth-place finish in The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Course after starting eighth on the grid. In the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway, Smith finished P38, courtesy of a DNF.

Here's another tweet posted by JRM to showcase different angles of the sponsorship on the Chevrolet Camarao:

"More angles? absolutely."

A brief look into Sammy Smith's professional racing career

Sammy Smith started racing in late-model and legendary cars. He made his debut in the CARS Tour in 2019. Smith competed full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the CARS Series in 2020.

Before competing in NASCAR's second-tier division, Smith competed in the ARCA Menards Series. He also won two consecutive championships in the ARCA Menards Series East. In his rookie stint at JGR, Smith won the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year and finished sixth in the final standings.

As NASCAR heads towards the 14th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway, #8 Smith currently sits at P10 in the overall Xfinity Series standings. He has two top-fives and eight top-tens so far.