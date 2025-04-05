Sammy Smith issues public apology to NASCAR nation and Taylor Gray

Jr. Motorsports driver Sammy Smith offered his apologies to NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray following the controversial finish to last Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville. The controversy stems from contact made between Smith and Gray in the final turn of the race, which sent the latter spinning, costing him his first Xfinity Series win.

Ad

Smith chatted with FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass about the matter on Saturday at Darlington. The driver of the #8 car's comments were shared via X by the motorsports insider, who wrote:

"An apologetic Sammy Smith said he has talked to Taylor Gray and will learn from the mistake he made last week. Said he is not worried that in response to criticism, he won’t be aggressive to make clean passes. @NASCARONFOX"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith described this past week as "busy" and apologized to not only Gray but to both the #54 and #8 teams. The two-time Xfinity Series winner admits that his last-lap move was a "mistake" and plans to try and learn from it in the future.

"I'd just like to apologize to the 54, the 54 team, JGR, my team, my partners for the mistake I made that, ultimately, looking back on it, I'd do a lot of things different than what I did last Saturday. I need to learn from my mistakes, and I will. We're moving forward from it. I had a good conversation with Taylor yesterday and looking forward to today."

Ad

Gray was leading heading into turn three on the final lap of last Saturday's race when Smith sailed off into the corner and made contact with Gray, which caused the spinout. Smith then got into Jr. Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier and allowing Austin Hill to sneak through and win. It was Hill's 12th career Xfinity Series victory. Smith finished the race 10th while Gray was scored 29th after the crash.

Gray rolled off fourth for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington, while Smith started 12th. After seven races, Gray sits 12th in the points standings while Smith is 13th. They both have one top-five finish this season.

Ad

Sammy Smith's boss Dale Jr. made feelings known on Xfinity Martinsville race

Many within the NASCAR community were displeased by the way last Saturday's Xfinity Series race unfolded. Aside from the controversial finish, there were a whopping 14 cautions for 104 caution laps, nearly half of the race's 250-lap distance.

One who voiced their opinion was Dale Earnhardt Jr., Sammy Smith's boss at Jr. Motorsports. The retired NASCAR legend made it known that he believes the Martinsville Speedway deserves better, writing:

Ad

"This racetrack is historic in the grand scheme of all things NASCAR and deserves better."

Expand Tweet

Smith, meanwhile, is amid his second full-time Xfinity season at Jr. Motorsports. He won his first race with the team last October at Talladega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More