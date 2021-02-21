Xfinity Series race at Daytona Road Course has sunny outlook

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be racing on a sun-splashed road course Saturday aft

When the NASCAR Xfinity Series gets the green flag to start the Super Start Batteries 188 At Daytona Presented by O’Reilly Saturday afternoon, teams can pack away the rain tires. Unlike Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race on the Daytona Road Course, there is little to no chance of using them because there will be something NASCAR has seen little of the last couple of years — the sun.

The Sunshine State will live up to its name, but it will not be as perfect as one would hope. Yes, the track will be dry, but the temperature will be in the 50s. What that means for native Floridians is dressing as people do in Montana or North Dakota. For everyone else, it’s perfect.

At the start of the race at 5 p.m. EST (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), it will be 57° with a feel-like temperature of 53° due to 15 mph wind. You rarely see a wind-chill factor in Florida, but it sure beats the wet stuff. By the end, there will be little change in conditions.

Forty Xfinity Series cars will take the green with Brett Moffitt on the pole, with 2020 series champion and last week’s winner, Austin Cindric, joining him on the front row. There was no qualifying for the race, and the starting grid is set by a qualifying metric based on race finish, points position, and fastest race lap in the Daytona 500.

Chevrolet has the most Xfinity Series cars on the starting grid with 29.

For Xfinity Series drivers who have seen the Daytona Road Course before, there is a change to keep cars from getting into the grass and kicking out dirt and debris onto the track and other cars. NASCAR added rumble strips to the chicanes in Turns 9 and 10 on the backstretch.