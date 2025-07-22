Scary 300 MPH crash leaves NHRA veteran with fractured ribs and lost finger at Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Things went southward for Shawn Reed when he arrived at Pacific Raceway for this past weekend’s Muckleshoot Casino & Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals. The Top Fuel driver/team owner got involved in a nerve-chilling crash during Saturday’s second qualifying session, which left him with multiple injuries.

As a result, Reed’s race weekend was over way before he had anticipated. The driver was tested by NHRA medical personnel, who found that he had two fractured ribs and an injured left hand. Furthermore, Reed’s left index finger was lost.

“Obviously, you never want a race weekend to go like that, but I’m already on the mend," Reed said after a successful round of surgery. “First of all, I want to thank the Safety Safari and the whole NHRA team for everything they do to keep us safe out there.”

“We have the best fans in the world, and I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from our extended racing family,” he added.

Per reports, Reed was cleared from the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The driver is now focused solely on recovering so that he can return to racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

“I’m going to be back out there as soon as I can,” Reed said. “I don’t have a target return date as of yet, and it may require a little adjusting, but it’d take a lot more than one missing digit to keep me down.”

As things stand, Shawn Reed sits 10th in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series standings. 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon is the current points leader with 918 points to his name.

Tony Stewart’s NHRA Funny Car driver bags his first victory of 2025

Four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan returned to the victory lane on Sunday, driving TSR’s Direct Connection Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car, owned by former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart. Holding off Ron Capps in the final round, Hagan delivered what was his first win of the 2025 season and his 53rd overall.

Hagan was happy to have the backing of his new crew chiefs, Mike Knudsen and Phil Shuler. On that note, he said in a release,

“This one feels really good. It’s been a while since I won—Dallas last year—and it’s been a learning year with Mike taking over as crew chief.”

He worked under Dickie Venables for years, and we had a lot of success with Dickie. Now, Mike, Phil, and our whole team are building something strong, and this win shows that,” Hagan added.

That being said, the field will now prepare for its upcoming series of races, the 12th of the 2025 season. Named Denso Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, all events will be held between July 25 and 27, and will be streaming live on NHRA.tv.

