Scott Heckert to make Cup debut at Daytona Road Course for Live Fast Motorsports

Scott Heckert will get a chance to show off his road course expertise on the Daytona Road Course on Sunday

Live Fast Motorsports announced on Thursday that they are bringing in veteran road course veteran Scott Heckert to pilot the No. 78 Ford Mustang this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. It will mark his first start in NASCAR’s Premier Series. The 27-year old is considered a ‘road course ringer’ despite never recording a top-10 finish in 10 starts over four Xfinity Series races.

“We are so excited to have Scott driving for us at the Daytona Road Course,” said co-owner BJ McLeod in a release. “He’s an absolute wheelman on road courses, and his stats show just that.”

Scott Heckert now in the Live Fast Motorsports car for Cup race Sunday. NASCAR re-did the lineup as McLeod was supposed to start 19th and now Heckert listed as 28th. Will check to see if Heckert has to drop to the rear but since NASCAR changed the lineup already maybe he won’t. pic.twitter.com/DNPLxo2ikf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 17, 2021

BJ and Jessica McLeod brought in Scott Heckert as their second driver in their late model driver development program. He found success in the K&N Pro Series East series with four victories over three seasons; two at Watkins Glen and one each at Virginia International Raceway and Winston-Salem. He won two races apiece for Harry Scott Jr. and Justin Marks. In 2015, he finished second in the points standings.

You simply can’t beat NASCAR on a road course. — Scott Heckert (@Scott_Heckert_) February 10, 2021

In 2016, Scott Heckert joined the Pirelli World Challenge, where he credited simulators for his rapid transition from stock cars and would win at Virginia International Raceway two years later. He was with Lone Star Racing, driving the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with co-driver Mike Skeen.

“This is a special moment for me, and it’s even better that I get to drive for two of my close friends,” said Scott Heckert. “It’s been great getting to witness BJ and Matt build this new (NCS) team, and I’m honored to represent them at their first road course race.”

A native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Heckert will have Motorsport Games as his primary sponsor for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253.