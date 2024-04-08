"Scripted";"Illegal cars" - NASCAR fans debate William Byron leading HMS' 40th anniversary sweep at Martinsville Cup race

William Byron secured a historic victory for Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway, marking the team's 40th anniversary of its maiden win on the same track. Byron led teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott to a podium sweep at the half-mile oval.

The Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway was all about celebrating Hendrick Motorsports' legacy in the sport. Geoff Bodine clinched the team's first victory at the half-mile oval in 1984. The victory played a pivotal role in influencing team owner Rick Hendrick to continue investing in the organization.

On the 40th anniversary of the maiden victory, all four HMS drivers were in the spotlight for the entire weekend. Larson won pole position and the trio of front-runners led a total of 238 laps in the 415-lap race. Alex Bowman claimed a top 10 finish.

The dominant performance by Hendrick Motorsports raised suspicions among NASCAR fans, with some feeling that the race may have been rigged. Although there was no clear evidence of HMS Chevies having any unfair advantage, some fans believe the event was scripted to commemorate the team's 40th anniversary.

The podium sweep led by William Byron left one X (formerly Twitter) user speculating that the event was scripted. The comment read:

"Could almost say it was scripted that way..."

Another user commented:

"Hendrick 1, 2 & 3 on their 40th anniversary is quite sus"

A third user remarked that the race was like watching fixed WWE matches. They said:

"This "race" was like watching fixed WWE matches....outcome inevitable! NASCAR on edge of losing me."

The outcry from NASCAR fans was evident on other social media platforms too. Some comments on Instagram read:

"illegal cars unfortunately"

"Scripted. Bad look for nascar. No cars to R&D bit obvious."

"It’s like every time they win it’s some historic milestone or some anniversary or some bull***t. Makes me think these rigged comments are into something?"

Comments on the NASCAR on NBC post

William Byron reflects on his "badass" victory at Martinsville Speedway

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver took a dominant victory, leading a race high 88 laps in the Cook Out 400, capturing yet another milestone victory for the team after recently winning the Daytona 500.

William Byron expressed his gratitude to Rick Hendrick and the organization in a post-race interview. He also revealed that growing up as a Hendrick fan made the victory particularly special, and he was thrilled to take the team to victory lane on its 40th anniversary.

"Just so proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Grew up a big Hendrick fan. To be here for the 40th anniversary, all that goes into just this organization, all the people, it’s all about the people. Just want to thank Mr. Hendrick and (wife) Linda and everyone involved," Byron stated.

He added:

"It’s pretty awesome. Badass to win at Martinsville. We’ve been struggling at the short tracks. Just kept inching up on it. I’ve got a great team. They just kept my head in it. It stunk to do a restart there at the end like that, but that’s the way it goes."

With three wins in the first eight rounds of the season, William Byron currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings.

