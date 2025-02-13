“Season 2 with this lil dude”: AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara recollects 2024 Daytona 500 with “Cranio Warrior” ahead of this year's Great American race

AJ Allmendinger's wife Tara shared throwback pictures of their son Aero from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500. That was baby Aero's first Great American Race.

Aero was born in September of 2023 and is the couple's first child. While his birth did mark a huge change in the family and was a grand celebration as one might expect, there were some complications that he faced shortly after birth. He was diagnosed with sagittal craniosynostosis, a rare congenital disease in babies in which the bones in their skull fuse too early. He was required to undergo surgery shortly after his birth and wore a specialized helmet for months before he made a full recovery.

It was during this recovery period that he witnessed his first event at the Daytona International Speedway. Tara Allmendinger shared throwback pictures from this event as she expressed her excitement heading into his second Daytona 500.

"A look back at the 2024 Daytona 500 with our Cranio Warrior, Aero James. AJ and I are definitely looking forward to season 2 with this lil dude!," she wrote on Instagram.

AJ Allmendinger married Tara Meador back in 2019 after dating for a while. Their son Aero recently made a complete recovery and his helmet was removed marking a milestone for the Allmendingers.

Tara and AJ Allmendinger's son Aero makes complete recovery

AJ Allmendinger with wife Tara Allmendinger and son Aero Allmendinger during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Within the past months, Aero was seen without his recovery helmet for the first time in a very long time. Almost a year and a half old, the baby made a complete recovery after his surgery and the doctors removed the helmet that he wore throughout his infant stage.

In a social media post celebrating his achievement, Tara Allmendinger shared his story.

"He did it! It’s official: Aero has graduated from his @docband helmet from Cranial Technologies. We are so grateful for all the care and support we’ve received. Last year, AJ and I were scared, sick, and losing sleep over the thought of our three-month-old undergoing surgery. Aero was born with Saggital Craniosynostosis and had to undergo an endoscopic strip craniectomy—basically, surgery to remove a fused suture on the top of his skull," Tara wrote.

As for AJ Allmendinger is set to return to full-time Cup Series racing this season with Kaulig Racing. He spent the 2024 season competing for the team's Xfinity division and will pilot the #16 Chevy this year. He has been a part of the team since the 2021 season, racing part-time and full-time.

