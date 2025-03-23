“See if we can get used up any f***ing more!": Bubba Wallace furious at his luck after being involved in a wreck caused by Joey Logano

Bubba Wallace radioed his frustration over Joey Logano over a late stage one incident at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 23 driver was sent up the track and lost the chance to score stage points.

Ad

The 23XI Racing driver crossed the start/finish line 10th when Joey Logano dived to his inside on lap 79 (two laps remaining). He was forced into the wall as Logano got loose, causing him to drop outside the top 10 when the first stage ended.

NASCAR Insider Kelly Crandall shared Bubba Wallace's radio message on X (formerly Twitter) after the incident.

"Bubba Wallace was 10th going into 'turn 1 when Joey Logano got loose under him and sent Wallace up the front. Wallace: 'See if we can get used up any f***ing more!' He finishes the stage P12," Crandall wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Crandall's post mentioned, Wallace, who started the Straight Talk Wireless 400 ninth, finished 12th when stage one concluded. Meanwhile, Joey Logano finished the stage 10th and snagged one stage point.

Wallace arrived at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a disappointing stretch of races. The Alabama native finished 20th at Circuit of the Americas after starting in the front row. He later settled with 29th at Phoenix Raceway and 28th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Bubba Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

With two DNFs and only one top-10 finish, the No. 23 Toyota driver is 11th in the standings. His teammate Tyler Reddick (45) ranks third, while Riley Herbst (35) sits 27th.

Ad

Bubba Wallace shared 'bada*s' encounter with a young fan at Homestead-Miami

After a strong qualifying outing at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Bubba Wallace had a heartwarming moment with a young fan who brought a camera. Instead of taking a photo together, the fan snapped a photo of only Wallace.

The 31-year-old driver thought the moment was "bada*s" and posted on X.

Ad

"After qualifying I was heading back to my hauler... a father approached me and ask if his daughter could get a pic, I said no problem... waited for her to walk over but no. She pulls up her camera and snaps a photo OF me… this was bada*s!! So I had to get a pic with her!" Wallace wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bubba Wallace started the Homestead-Miami race ninth, beating Riley Herbst (19th) and Tyler Reddick (20th). His No. 45 23XI teammate arrived at the 1.5-mile track as the defending race winner.

Wallace finished 12th after the first stage and secured six points following a fifth-place finish when stage two ended.

At the time of writing, the No. 23 driver is trading the lead with drivers like Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. He has led over 40 laps ahead of a 37-car field with JJ Yeley as the sole open car entrant.

The last time Wallace won a NASCAR Cup Series race was in 2022 when he took the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway. It was his second career victory following his maiden win at Talladega Superspeedway the previous year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback