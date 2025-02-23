“See you in Gainesville”: Tony Stewart shares thumping message ahead of NHRA season

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart dropped a teaser of his upcoming race. He will be competing in the NHRA Top Fuel from March 6-9.

The 2025 NHRA season is kicking off with the 2025 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals and will take place from March 6th to March 9th. It will take place at the historic Gainesville Raceway in Florida, marking the opening of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The 56th annual Gatornationals will continue its legacy as the premier drag racing event in motorsports. The event will feature racing in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories, with many former champions taking the wheel for the upcoming event.

Top Fuel drivers will feature drivers like Steve Torrence and Antron Brown. Funny Car Drivers will have Ron Capps and John Force. Pro Stock will field Erica Enders and Greg Anderson, all with a history of winning and legendary names in drag racing.

Tony Stewart shared a picture of himself in his racing helmet, ready for the upcoming event. He posted on X with the caption:

"14 Days until the 2025 NHRA season fires up! See you in Gainesville"

Tony Stewart is a legendary figure in the world of motorsports with his major achievements in various disciplines like NASCAR, IndyCar, and team ownership. The Indiana native is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, twice as a driver in 2002 and 2005, once as a driver-owner in 2011, and as a team owner in 2014 with his team Stewart-Haas Racing.

Before he was making rounds of the tracks in NASCAR, the 53-year-old was the 1997 IndyCar Series champion. Currently, Stewart is the owner of Tony Stewart Racing and, as a racer, competes in as an NHRA Top Fuel driver, and will be hoping to add to the accolades he already boasts on March 9.

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart teased mega collab with YouTube superstar Cleetus McFarland on X

Tony Stewart recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland for an exciting automotive challenge. Stewart appeared in McFarland's latest video, participating in the "Hard Park the Spark" challenge, where the goal is to park a car at high speed in a tight space. The collaboration was teased on Stewart's official X account with the caption:

"Stopped by to pick up a package and ended up sending it with Cleetus 🇺🇸 🦅 🚀 Head to his YouTube Channel and see what we got into 😎 @TSRnitro @garret_1320 #Cleetus #talkedmeintoit #Thatsnotarental #HardParkTheSpark."

In the video, McFarland invites Stewart to take a 'celebrity shot' at the parking lot drift challenge, with Stewart humorously remarking that McFarland lured him into it. McFarland introduces Stewart as a celebrity guest, expressing his excitement about having the NASCAR icon on the show.

