“Seeing that side of things has been fun”: Chase Briscoe reflects on raising twins alongside NASCAR career

Chase Briscoe opened up on raising fraternal twins and shared a 'unique' anecdote about their differences. He noted that his daughter is highly verbal, while his son is more physically active.

Ad

Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, on October 2, 2021. Last year, the couple became proud parents to fraternal twins, Cooper Banks Briscoe and Collins Ivy Briscoe.

In an interview with Fox Sports ahead of the playoffs, Briscoe spoke about the twins and said,

"Seeing how different they are with them being boy and a girl, and their personalities and their demeanors, and watching them how different they are already at different things. Our little girl speaks really well and hand-eye coordination is really well, but she can't walk. Cooper, our boy, is already standing up and practically walking but he doesn't really talk or do anything like that."

Ad

Trending

"Just seeing that side of things has been fun, just seeing how different they are. When it's just one, you don't have anything to compare it. Where now you can kind of see their differences. So that's been very unique part of twins, for sure," he added.

Chase Briscoe’s twins will celebrate their first birthday on October 10, a milestone that happens to fall on the playoff weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Since his victory in the playoff opener, however, Briscoe’s performance has slowly faded.

Ad

After a 10th-place finish in the recently concluded Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the No.14 driver has slipped to eighth in the playoff standings. With two races left in the Round of 12, Briscoe has to hold off Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace for a spot in the final eight.

Chase Briscoe opens up on mentality shift at JGR

Chase Briscoe spoke to The Racer's Kelly Crandall and outlined his mindset going into the playoffs this year. After spending years in the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe secured a race-winning ride with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Ad

In such a short time, the Indiana native has already grabbed two wins and six poles, a feat that seems to elude longtime JGR driver Ty Gibbs. Reflecting on his growing momentum, Briscoe shared a candid take on his title chances

"It is wild how much my mentality has shifted from year to year. I’ve gone from being out there to now feeling like I have a legitimate shot at being a Cup Series champion," he said.

Chase Briscoe finished fourth in his last outing at Kansas Speedway, the site of the next playoff race. In line with his comments, the result marked his best outcome in his nine starts at the 1.5-mile track, while he couldn't crack the top 10 in any of his starts with SHR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.