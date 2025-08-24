  • NASCAR
  "Seemed a little aggressive": Erik Jones left perplexed by Kyle Larson's pushing at Daytona

“Seemed a little aggressive”: Erik Jones left perplexed by Kyle Larson’s pushing at Daytona

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 24, 2025 19:23 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones has commented on Kyle Larson’s actions late in the Daytona race. It cost Jones a place in the playoffs, and he expressed his frustration after the race.

The scene that took place at the Daytona race involving Jones and Larson sparked a lot of debate. Jones was left frustrated by Larson as the latter aggressively pushed him on the straightaway and turned him around, costing him some of his positions during the last laps.

Jones also said Larson's driving was a super aggressive style, and Larson was getting him increasingly out of shape, which may have cost him a win and a place in the playoffs.

Trending

Ultimately, Erik Jones finished fifth and missed out on a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series post-season. Via Dalton Hopkins, he said:

"I've never raced with Kyle a lot on the speedways, but I was working really well with everybody else before that. And they had no problems knowing how to push. And so I think Kyle knows how to push and that seemed a little aggressive."
Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, replied that he was pushing to clear their lane and get ahead because Chevrolets and Toyotas do not bump together as well as Fords do. He revealed that the slams assist in taking the lane further in addition to his desire to build momentum towards himself as well as the lane that he was attempting to lead.

Larson accepted that he could have, at some point, gotten Jones out of shape, and he would go through the footage as a way of getting a better view of the situation. The Hendrick Motorsports came in sixth immediately behind Jones.

Erik Jones was frustrated with Kyle Larson over ‘super aggressive’ shove at Daytona

Erik Jones was notably frustrated with Kyle Larson following an incident in the final laps of the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Jones, driving the No. 43 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club, had been competing with several drivers in the lead pack, pushing steadily toward the front.

However, when Larson, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, joined the pack, he began making aggressive moves that Jones described:

"Then the 5 got there, got behind us and was just super aggressive, just kind of bulldogging through us. He kept getting me a little more and a little more out of shape, and yeah it was just too much at one time. Fortunately, we didn't wreck, but I gotta ask. I don’t know what his thought was. It wasn't really helping us go forward, it was kinda slowing us down before I got super out of shape," he said (via Toby Christie).

Erik Jones' team was vocal about their disappointment, with his crew chief calling the late-race contact a moment that “ruined their party” despite the strong performance they had all race long.

Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Edited by Tushar Bahl
