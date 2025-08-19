“Seems like a 45 thing”: Denny Hamlin scrutinizes Tyler Reddick’s performance dip as Daytona regular season finale looms

Denny Hamlin has hinted that Tyler Reddick's winless season has more to do with the No.45 team rather than a broader decline across 23XI Racing. He contrasted Tyler's dip with Bubba Wallace's 'career year' and noted that while one car struggles, the other sets a 'new bar'.Reddick entered the postseason last year as the regular-season champion, and now, he looks at a possible elimination from playoff contention. Austin Dillon's win on Saturday night's (August 16) race shifted the playoff cutline to Alex Bowman, who's now 29 points adrift of Reddick.A new winner at Daytona and Bowman outscoring him by that margin could knock out Reddick from the playoffs altogether. Meanwhile, Wallace is looking into the postseason with his Brickyard win.Although seventh in points, Reddick's season leaves much to be desired, and Hamlin seems to think just that.&quot;I don't think the speed's been as good as what it was last year now company wide. I don't know you've got, you know, bubbba's definitely performing better than he was last year. So did the cars get better or did Bubba get better? Riley, just, It's too hard to tell because of the inexperience,&quot; Denny Hamlin said in the latest episode of Actions Detrimental.&quot;It seems like a 45 thing,you know. I don't know it's a company thing because 23 is certainly having another career year, like every year is a new Bar,&quot; he added.The No.45 driver had the pace to grab a win at Richmond, but a tussle between Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs resulted in a contact with Reddick, sending him spinning into the outside barriers.The incident left him 34th on the running order after leading 41 laps and starting second. Notably, Wallace gained a spot in the standings after Richmond and rounded out the top-10.Denny Hamlin concerned about Kyle Busch after contact at Richmond during cautionKyle Busch had a race to forget at Richmond Raceway. After getting involved in a 12-car pile-up, he took out Chase Elliott's No.9 Chevy. Furthermore, Busch seems to have had a minor incident with Denny Hamlin during a caution period.During a 196 restart, Busch had to check on Alex Bowman up front and doored Hamlin. Hamlin referenced the incident in his Actions Detrimental podcast and said [39:17 onwards]:&quot;I was gonna text him and I was gonna say 'Are you okay?' It was so weird. We were under caution and I felt 'Boom!', I'm like 'What the hell?' I guess he was warming his tires up and just [expletive] doorslammed the sh** out of me.&quot; Denny Hamlin began the Cook Out 400 among the top five and ended up with a 10th-place finish. At his best, he finished third in Stage 1. The result did not impact his standings, as he currently sits third with 766 points.