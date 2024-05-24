"Seems like a lot; What are we doing?": Chase Elliott reacts to Ricky Stenhouse Jr's $75,000 fine for punching Kyle Busch

NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott joins other drivers and shares his surprise at Ricky Stenhouse Jr's hefty fine. Stenhouse Jr. was penalized by NASCAR after he punched Kyle Busch post-All-Star race at North Wilkesboro.

The Hendrick Motorsports star was seemingly uninformed about NASCAR's $75,000 fine to the JTG Daugherty driver. However, like many others, he couldn't contain his shock after learning the news.

He double-checked with the reporter asking him about his thoughts after listening to the number.

Chase Elliott said during the press conference, still in disbelief:

"Wow, it is a lot. It's a lot of money. That seems wild to me. That seems like a lot to me. I mean, you're going to fine him, but you're going to promote with it? What are we doing?"

"That is a little strange to me. It is the first thought that comes to my mind. It is not okay, but we are gonna blast it all over to get more clicks," he added.

Multiple personalities like Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr, and others reacted to Stenhouse Jr's highest fine in NASCAR history.

The 2023 Daytona 500 later claimed that people would pay him $75,000 to punch Kyle Busch following his penalty.

Chase Elliott "excited" to run double duty at Charlotte

Much like his HMS teammate Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott is also performing a double duty this weekend. However, unlike Larson, his races are much less complicated as they're both on the same racetrack on subsequent days (For reference, Larson's other race is at Indianapolis on the same day).

But that didn't put a dent in Elliott's excitement about his double-duty schedule this weekend. The Napa-sponsored driver is looking forward to his Xfinity return.

Speaking to the media in the press conference, the #9 Cup Series driver mentioned:

"We were all pretty laid hack about it. It wasn't a huge thing. so just the way it worked out."

Charlotte fit my schedule and it fit their schedule. I wanted to get some more laps here, and I felt like it would be a good weekend to do that. It was on the calendar, so it worked out really well. I'm excited about it," he added.

Chase Elliott has been largely impressive this season. He's already won a Cup Series race at Texas and booked his playoff berth. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also has eight top-10 finishes and six top-five finishes this year.

Given his impressive performances so far this season, do you think the old Chase Elliott is back?