“Sell the team and retire Richard”: Fans react as RCR make major Austin Hill announcement for NASCAR Cup Series

Fans reacted to the news of Austin Hill being fielded as the new car in the Cup Series by Richard Childress Racing. Hill will drive the #33 for the iconic racing team.

Ad

Hill is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, driving the #33 for Richard Childress Racing with United Rentals as his sponsor. The former Xfinity Series driver will compete in five races in the season including Darlington Raceway, the Chicago Street Course, Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

Richard Childress Racing announced the promotion for the 30-year-old on its X handle.

"NEWS: Austin Hill and United Rentals return to NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted negatively to the news considering the under-performance of the team and RCR fielding a third car.

One fan reacted:

"Sell the team and retire Richard!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One reacted to the adding of a third car to the field:

"Yall can't win now and got a two time champ running almost dead last and yall are ..(checks notes) Fielding a 3rd car?!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan had a negative reaction:

"Whaaa u can’t win with the cr*p ur giving ur drivers now so let’s get another car out there yeah that’s bulls**t keep it up @RCRracing time will show u since it hasn't already."

Some see him as a replacement for the iconic Kyle Busch.

"So Kyle Busch is either retiring or leaving RCR at the end of the season to setup for Austin Hill's full time return to Cup next season," one fan said.

Ad

"Oh great, Kyle’s replacement has to get seat time this year and get the better equipment, here’s to another winless season, RCR has really fallen off the cliff again," another fan said.

"you had Kyle Busch running 34th but you decide to add another car now," another fan penned.

This marks a significant step for Hill as he transitions from his successful tenure in the NASCAR Xfinity series where he made headlines by winning the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He dominated the race by leading 146 of 163 laps.

Ad

Austin Hill asked for more involvement in NASCAR from his primary sponsor

Austin Hill dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading over 140 laps and securing the win. Following his victory, Hill expressed his hope that his primary sponsor, Bennet, would increase its involvement in NASCAR.

He noted that the race was the "Bennett 250" and having over 500 people from the company present made the win special, suggesting it could be a good omen for future sponsorships.

Ad

"It's the Bennett 250. We have everyone here from Bennett. There's over 500 plus people here, men, women, you name it. And to be able to do this is something special. We were able to do it last year with the Gold Car for their 50th anniversary and they sponsored the qualifying, and it looks like to me they need to sponsor some more NASCAR Xfinity races because this has been some some good omen for us," the #21 driver said.

Ad

"I want to give a huge shoutout to everybody at RCR, ECR, Chad Haney, first career win as a crew chief. So cool for him. He's been working his tail off this season. Him and I think are going to work great together. So we're going to soak this one up, drink a lot of beer and get ready for the next race," Austin Hill added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hill emphasized the significance of the win for his team, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and his crew chief, Chad Haney, who earned his first career victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback