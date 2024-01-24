Senior NASCAR official Ben Kennedy reacts to 2024 Busch Light Clash's positive fan reception after crucial policy reversal

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy recently reflected on the positive fan reaction to NASCAR's decision to allow free spectator stand entry for the upcoming Busch Light Clash.

After it was speculated that fans could be barred from entering the preliminary events leading up to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, president Ben Kennedy swiftly backtracked from the initial decision following intense fan criticism.

Not only did it open the gates for Saturday's practice sessions and heat races, but the organization also made the unprecedented move to do so at no cost. Kennedy stated via X (formerly Twitter):

"I'm happy to announce that on Saturday, February 3rd, at the LA Coliseum, we're going to be opening our gates free to the public for practice, qualifying and heat races for the Mexico Series and the Cup Series. That is regardless of if you have a ticket to Sunday or not."

Now, upon receiving positive fan reception following the announcement, Kennedy expressed satisfaction and said (via Espn.in):

"We quickly huddled and made a pretty quick decision to open the gates for free on Saturday. It’s been a good learning opportunity for us to understand how important those heat races are to our fans."

Highlighting the enthusiasm generated by the decision, Kennedy stated:

"I’ve already had a bunch of random friends in L.A. that have reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about coming on Saturday and since I’m going on Saturday, I may as well just get a ticket to Sunday.' It’s neat to see that the crowd is pretty positive about it."

Ben Kennedy on NASCAR Mexico Series taking place on the same day as the Busch Light Clash

Another notable aspect of the upcoming race at the LA Memorial Coliseum is the inclusion of the Mexico Series on the same day as the Busch Light Clash. Addressing this decision, Kennedy emphasized the organization's strategy of promoting the Sunday ticket as the main event. He said (via Espn.in):

“From day one of this event we’ve really leaned toward trying to promote the Sunday ticket as much as possible. L.A. is a big, main-event type of city, and if you look at other sports leagues out there, there aren’t a ton that open the gates for practice or qualifying days. Our focus has always been on Sunday. And that was the consensus as we approached this year with the addition of the NASCAR Mexico series."

Scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET, the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum marks its third appearance at the iconic stadium.

Additionally, with the stadium having a three-year contract with NASCAR, the outcome of this year's Clash may play a pivotal role in determining its future at the iconic venue.