Senior NASCAR official Eric Peterson named Iowa Speedway President ahead of Cup Series debut

NASCAR official Eric Peterson has been named the president of the Iowa Speedway ahead of the event's debut in the 2024 Cup Series.

The Iowa Speedway will host its first NASCAR Cup Series race this June. The track hosted the Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series from 2009 to 2019, and the action is now set to return this year. The Cup Series round will be held between June 14-16 this year.

Eric Peterson has over a decade of experience with the sport. He is also the senior director of corporate sales in the West region of NASCAR. He will be replacing David Hyatt in the role of the President of Iowa Speedway.

"I mean, absolutely thrilled. So excited to get started in this role," Peterson told NASCAR.

"I’ve been very fortunate to be involved with Iowa Speedway over the past several years with several initiatives and just the incredible passion that race fans have for Iowa. It certainly boosts my excitement as well."

The race will span for 350 laps, covering a distance of 306.25 miles, and is scheduled to be held on June 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Peterson looking forward to 'live up to the hype' that NASCAR fans will carry into Iowa

Dubbed the "fastest short track on the planet," the Iowa Speedway is only a 0.875-mile oval track. Peterson, however, is planning to live up to the nature of the circuit. He is confident that the event in June will be an exciting one for the fans with all the arrangements that will be made.

He told NASCAR:

“I think it’s just the passion that these folks have for coming out to live events and it’s our responsibility to live up to that hype, and certainly that’s our plan to do so.”

“We’re bringing a major event that’s a party for three days in a row. As you look at what we have coming out, we’re very confident that the product on the track is going to be phenomenal. But it’s also our responsibility to ensure that everybody coming out all three days is having a great time so there’s something for everyone to do as they come out to the track.”

The Cup Series will kick off later this month with the Daytona 500, which is scheduled for February 18. Ryan Blaney will be kicking the season off as the defending Cup Series champion.